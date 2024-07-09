The Encore Musical Theatre Company Welcomes Leading Industry Professional Frank Mack as New Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Frank Mack as their new Managing Director. The successful non-profit, which is entering its 16th season this fall, has become a sought after destination for top quality professional theatre in the Great Lakes region and has experienced rapid growth since its 2020 move to the historic Copeland building in downtown Dexter, Michigan.

Having recently served as Executive Producer of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Mr. Mack joins The Encore with a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in the performing arts industry. His impressive resume includes pivotal roles such as managing director at California Shakespeare Theatre and Connecticut Repertory Theatre, and project manager at Arena Stage. He has also provided his expertise as a management consultant for Center Stage, African Continuum Theatre, and American Contemporary Theatre Festival.

In addition to his extensive leadership in theatre management, Mr. Mack has made significant contributions to arts education. As an associate professor at the University of Connecticut, he founded graduate programs in arts administration, developed the curriculum for both a graduate online certificate and a Master of Fine Arts in Arts Administration, and taught a variety of graduate and undergraduate courses. His commitment to mentoring was evident through his role as a major advisor to twelve MFA students and twenty-five online students.

“Frank Mack's diverse background and dedication to the arts will be invaluable to The Encore as we continue to elevate our productions,” said Daniel Cooney, artistic director and co-founder of The Encore. "Frank’s extensive experience and passion for theatre makes him the perfect fit to help us achieve our goal of becoming a nationally recognized regional theatre."

“It is a joy to get to work with the magnificent artists, talented administrators and dedicated board members at The Encore,” says Mack. “My family and I are excited to join the warm and welcoming community in Dexter and I am enthused by the enormous potential of The Encore.”

The Encore’s Board of Directors President (and recent Tony Award-winning producer of The Outsiders) Jamie Mistry, adds, “I’m so very proud of the work our Board of Directors has done with this search, and thrilled that it led us to Frank Mack. We’re welcoming Frank at the perfect time for The Encore, and we’re very fortunate to have someone of his caliber to lead us into our next act. His sense of the industry is extraordinary; I’m honored and excited to work with him, and look forward to a very productive and creative partnership.”

The appointment of Mr. Mack marks a significant step forward as The Encore continues to solidify their reputation as a premier destination for musical theatre in the midwest and beyond.





Comments