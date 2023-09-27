THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Stagecrafters Next Month

Performances run October 13-22.

Sep. 27, 2023

THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Stagecrafters Next Month

Stagecrafters presents The Spitfire Grill running October 13-22 on Stagecrafters’ 2nd Stage at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

Percy Talbott has just been released from a five-year prison sentence. Looking for a fresh start, she lands in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin, where she finds a job at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill, the only eatery in town. The diner is for sale, but no one is buying. Percy convinces Hannah to raffle it off in a contest that requires a 100-dollar entry fee and an essay on why you want the grill. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are heating up at the Spitfire Grill. Featuring a gorgeous, soulful score, The Spitfire Grill is an inspiring celebration of friendship and the healing power of second chances.

The Spitfire Grill is the first show to perform on Stagecrafters’ 2nd Stage since 2019. This October will be the reopening of 2nd Stage and patrons attending opening night will be the first back on 2nd Stage and can enjoy eats and treats at intermission. 

Director Jennifer Ward is eager to bring this musical to life. “[The Spitfire Grill] is an award winning heartwarming musical, with gorgeous storytelling songs, beautiful harmonies, remarkable, multi-dimensional characters, and a storyline that will leave the audience pondering long after they leave the theatre” says Ward.

The musical score of The Spitfire Grill was the reason why Cassie Najor wanted to audition for the role of Percy Talbott. Najor looks forward to bringing Percy to life on Stagecrafters’ 2nd Stage. “I love how strong but kind Percy is. Even though she has faced hardships and adversity, she is still a good person” says Najor. 

Cast

Percy Talbot - Cassie Najor

Hannah Ferguson - Donna Edwards

Shelby Thorpe - Caitlin O'Brien

Caleb Thorpe - Charlie Shaw

Joe Sutter - Ben Sierzputowski

Effy Krayneck - Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker

The Visitor - Drew Valimont




