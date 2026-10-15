THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW SPOOKTACULAR TOUR to Open at Wharton Center

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The cult-classic Rocky Horror will return to East Lansing for one night only on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with the original 'Brad Majors,' Barry Bostwick and The Michigan Rocky Horror Preservation Society shadow cast.

This special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in a new 4K restoration, is complete with a live shadow cast, audience participation, costume contest, and a prop bag included with every ticket! The evening will also include a tribute to Tim Curry, who originated the iconic role Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the film and on Broadway, who passed away in August. The movie is shown along with a live performance by the Michigan Rocky Horror Preservation Society.

Bostwick explains why The Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of film history's most enduring classics: “It's fun, noisy, and rude, and only exists today because of the dedicated fan base and incredible 'shadow casts' from around the world. They make it spectacular entertainment very show. It is nicely naughty!!! They bring the party. They invite you to participate. It's rock and roll!!!” said Bostwick.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 10 Hrs 52 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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