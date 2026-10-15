THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW SPOOKTACULAR TOUR to Open at Wharton Center
Barry Bostwick and the Michigan Rocky Horror Preservation Society shadow cast will perform alongside the film in 4K restoration.
The cult-classic Rocky Horror will return to East Lansing for one night only on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with the original 'Brad Majors,' Barry Bostwick and The Michigan Rocky Horror Preservation Society shadow cast.
This special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in a new 4K restoration, is complete with a live shadow cast, audience participation, costume contest, and a prop bag included with every ticket! The evening will also include a tribute to Tim Curry, who originated the iconic role Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the film and on Broadway, who passed away in August. The movie is shown along with a live performance by the Michigan Rocky Horror Preservation Society.
Bostwick explains why The Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of film history's most enduring classics: “It's fun, noisy, and rude, and only exists today because of the dedicated fan base and incredible 'shadow casts' from around the world. They make it spectacular entertainment very show. It is nicely naughty!!! They bring the party. They invite you to participate. It's rock and roll!!!” said Bostwick.
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