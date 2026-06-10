THE 39 STEPS to Close Williamston Theatre's 19th Season

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Williamston Theatre will present The 39 Steps adapted by Patrick Barlow. Performances begin Thursday, July 9 and run through Sunday, August 16. Tickets are now on sale.

London, 1935. Dull Richard Hannay encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is suddenly murdered, Richard finds himself falsely accused and the focus of a nationwide manhunt led by a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps.” And the chase is on. Based on the classic 1935 Hitchcock film, this theatrical adaptation is renowned for its ingenious blend of suspense, comedy, and masterful stagecraft. Speeding trains, quick changes, romance, and intrigue. All so close you can see the sweat on the actors' brows and feel the air change as they pass you by. It will leave you breathless, and you never have to leave your seat. The 39 Steps is a fast-paced, farcical whodunit with four versatile actors portraying more than 50 roles. Contains mature content. The performance runs approximately two hours with an intermission and contains flashing lights and strobe light effects.

The 39 Steps features Caitlin Cavannaugh (Predictor), Patrick Loos (Dial M for Murder, A Sherlock Carol), Emily Sutton-Smith (Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, A Very Williamston Christmas) and Ryan Patrick Welsh (Dial M for Murder, A Case for the Existence of God). John Lepard (A Very Williamston Christmas, The Hat Box) is the Director. The production team includes Scenic Design by Sam Transleau (Incident . . .), Lighting Design by Shannon T. Schweitzer (A Sherlock Carol, Incident…), Costume Design by Mona Jahani (Incident…, Predictor), Sound Design by Lucas Nunn (Bad Books, Incident…), Prop Design and Scenic Dressing by Michelle Raymond (Bad Books, Dial M for Murder), Projection Design by Dustin D. Miller and Fight/Intimacy Direction by Alexis Black (Dial M for Murder, A Case…). The Stage Manager is Adam Kruger (Dial M for Murder, Incident…).

The 39 Steps runs for six weeks only – July 9 through August 16! The first four performances are Preview performances - Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. The schedule for the remaining four weeks - Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM. The Official Opening Night for The 39 Steps is Friday, July 17. Conversation Sunday is Sunday, August 9, immediately following the 2:00PM performance. Visit our website for more information about Previews and Conversation Sunday.

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