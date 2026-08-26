Review: THOMAS RHETT: 'SOUND TRACK TO LIFE TOUR' at Acrisure Amphitheater

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We were fortunate to head back out to the Acrisure Amphitheater last weekend for the Thomas Rhett The Soundtrack to My Life tour, with special guests Conner Smith and Emily Ann Roberts (who had a very Dolly Parton-style approach to singing and storytelling).

Photos from the show here:

Singing songs from his latest album About A Woman (Deluxe) as well as some throwback numbers, reminiscing about his history performing in Grand Rapids, including right around the corner at the Intersection, having a pre-show meal and drinks at Founders with some fans earlier in the day, and how much the city has met and shown up for him time and time again. Showing that in entertaining the crowd from the stage, as well as a quick one-song lap through the center walkway of the venue, and helping a couple in the front with a gender reveal to help them find out it’s a girl!

“I’ve always believed a great song can take you right back to a moment—your first love, the last day of school, that summer you never wanted to end, and that’s what I hope the fans take away from our shows this summer,” Thomas Rhett shares. “I can’t wait to hit the road with this crew of insanely talented artists and make some memories.”

Thomas Rhett's latest album ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) is the expanded version of his “best work yet” (Country Living), now comprising 25 songs including collaborations with Lanie Gardner, Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims, Tucker Wetmore, and his current Top 5 single “Ain’t A Bad Life (ft. Jordan Davis)”.

Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 24 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards–eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three number one songs within 12 months. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, continually keeping fans on their toes.

Connect with Thomas Rhett for touring info at https://www.thomasrhett.com/, on Instagram at instagram.com/thomasRhettAkins/, on Facebook at facebook.com/thomasrhettmusic, on YouTube at youtube.com/user/thomasrhettmusic, and on TikTok at tiktok.com/@thomasrhett?

For more information on the remaining shows at Acrisure Amphitheater and to keep up to date as they announce shows for next season, follow on social media: on Instagram at instagram.com/acrisureamphitheater/, on Facebook at facebook.com/acrisureamphitheatergr, on YouTube at youtube.com/@AcrisureAmphitheater, on X at @AcrisureAmp, and online at www.acrisureamphitheater.com/

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