Devin Scillian's BASTARD to Open at Purple Rose Theatre

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The Purple Rose Theatre Company will kick off their 36th season with, “Bastard” - a world-premiere play by former Detroit Local 4 news anchor, Devin Scillian. Tickets are on sale now.

What do an aging country rocker and a buttoned-down financial whiz have in common? Not much — except their last name. The Lambert brothers have never agreed on much. And now with the death of their mother, old wounds resurface, and a new wound threatens to tear the family apart. From award-winning journalist, author, musician and former Detroit news anchor, Devin Scillian, comes a dramedy that'll have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. This production of “Bastard” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Devin Scillian is a journalist, children's author, musician, and playwright. For almost 30 years, he anchored the news for WDIV-TV, NBC Detroit. His reporting assignments took him from Sydney, Australia to Havana, Cuba, from the favelas of Rio to the Ural mountains of Siberia. His reporting from home and abroad earned him five Edward R. Murrow Awards. Devin is the author of 22 award-winning children's books, including Memoirs of a Goldfish, A Parliament of Owls and the national bestseller A is for America. As a singer and songwriter, Devin is a three time winner of the distinguished Detroit Music Awards as Best Country Performer. He is excited to work with Purple Rose and return to his deep background in theatre.

Directed by Rhiannon Ragland, the cast features Danny Ayotte (Whitmore Lake), Hallie Bee Bard (Farmington, MI), Mark Colson* (Westland), Joe Kathrein (Commerce Township), John Seibert* (Dexter) and Hope Shangle* (Dexter). Scenic Design by Sam Transleau, Costume Design by Erin Routh-Smith, Lighting Design by Mario Raymond, Sound Design by Eric Hohnke. Ryan Carlson* is the Stage Manager and Ethan Menzies* is the Assistant Stage Manager.

*Appearing through an agreement with Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Special Events and Partnerships

On the Saturday evening performance of November 7, there will be a “30s & 40s Meetup Night,” a mixer with discounted tickets for anyone age 30-49 to make new friends with a cocktail hour at Ugly Dog Distillery (Chelsea, MI), followed by the performance. Those interested can call the Box Office at (734) 433-7673 to reserve a ticket.

“College Night,” in which students receive pizza, a ticket to the performance and a talkback with artists for a heavily discounted $15 ticket price, will be on the evening performance of Saturday, October 24. Those interested can call the Box Office at (734) 433-7673 or use the code “COLLEGE” at www.PurpleRoseTheatre.org to reserve a ticket.

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