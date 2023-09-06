THE ODD COUPLE is Now Playing at Riverbank Theatre

The Odd Couple, a hilarious story about friendship, marriage, and unexpected roommates opens on Sunday, September 3rd at Riverbank Theatre.

When Felix Unger’s marriage breaks up, the only place he knows to go to is his friend Oscar Madison’s apartment. The two friends become roommates and soon realize they are very different people. Audiences have been laughing at the antics of uptight Felix and slovenly Oscar since 1965 when Walter Matthau and Art Carney starred in the original Broadway production. Since then it has been a popular film, with Matthau and Jack Lemmon, and a television series with Tony Randall and Jack Klugman.

Riverbank Theatre is proud to have D.B. Schroeder back this season, directing this comedic powerhouse written by Neil Simon. Schroeder says, “(The Odd Couple) is a story about the bonds of friendship, and you will see bits of yourself in both Felix and Oscar. It also doesn’t hurt that it is extremely funny, and everyone deserves a good laugh!”

The cast is made up of several Detroit actors making their Riverbank Debut: Tim Pollack (Oscar), Joseph Sfair (Felix), Jessica Boehmer (Gwendolyn), D.B. Schroeder (Speed), as well as some familiar faces: Luciana Piazza (Cecily), Chase LePla (Vinny), Adam Sanborn (Murray), and Jacob Stoliker (Roy).

The Odd Couple is produced in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and runs September 3rd - October 8th at Riverbank Theatre in downtown Marine City. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.