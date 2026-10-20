THE NOTEBOOK National Tour to Make Wharton Center Debut
Performances will run October 27 – November 1, 2026.
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The Notebook is coming to Wharton Center next week. This novel, turned film, turned musical is bringing its iconic love story to East Lansing from October 27 – November 1, 2026.
Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.
The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.
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