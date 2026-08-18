THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to be Presented at The Intrepid Theatre

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The Intrepid Theatre will present Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece, The Importance of Being Earnest. Bringing high society down a size with sharp wit, absurd double lives, and all-too-human romance! The production will run for two consecutive weekends: August 28, 29, 30 and September 4, 5, 6.

Directed by Connor Klee, this spirited adaptation leans into the joyful absurdity of Wilde's legendary comedy of manners. Two dashing bachelors - John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff - create fictitious alter egos to escape the tedium and pressure of their obligations, only to find themselves tangled in a web of love and mistaken identities.

The cast features Matthew Cremeans as John Worthing, Lindsey Briggs as Algernon Moncrieff, Emma Orr as Gwendoline Fairfax, Rhea Treece as Cecily Cardew, Fennec Elliot as Lady Bracknell, Jason Brownfield as Lane and Merriman, Brooke Kirkpatrick as Miss Prism, and Rebecca Norris as Reverend Chasuble. The creative team features Kelli Gibbons (Costume Design) and Joy Marble (Props Design).

Performance Dates

Weekend 1: Friday, August 28, 7:30PM | Saturday, August 29, 7:30PM | Sunday, August 30, 2:30PM

Weekend 2: Friday, September 4, 7:30PM | Saturday, September 5, 7:30PM | Sunday September 6, 2:30PM

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