THE HITS OF THE 90S Comes to Circle Theatre This Summer

Join in on June 5 and August 14, 2023 to experience The Hits of the 90’s.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
2023 Sutton Foster Award Winners Revealed Photo 2 2023 Sutton Foster Award Winners Revealed
Review: WICKED at Wharton Center Bewitches Audiences With a Legendary Story Told by a Star Photo 3 Review: WICKED at Wharton Center Bewitches Audiences With a Legendary Story Told by a Star-bound Cast
HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Comes to Open Book Theatre Photo 4 HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Comes to Open Book Theatre

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Comes to Open Book Theatre

Circle Theatre, West Michigan’s go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. The 1990s was a decade where pop culture took flight, we all made some Friends, dance moves were born and the music was a fusion of genres that was undefinable. Featuring the music of No Doubt, Sublime, Alanis Morrisette, Oasis, Green Day and more!

This event is sponsored by Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP builds a better partnership with their clients. An AmLaw 200 firm, they’re one of Michigan’s largest law firms focused on providing the best legal solutions and exceptional client service to organizations throughout the world. Connect with them on wnj.com, LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Join in on June 5 and August 14, 2023 to experience The Hits of the 90’s. Tickets are $20, with performances located inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

For more information on Circle Theatre’s Summer Concert Series, 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

42ND STRET Opens At The Encore On June 1! Photo
42ND STRET Opens At The Encore On June 1!

The Encore Musical Theatre Company announces its highly anticipated production of the Broadway hit musical 42nd Street, running June 1-25 in The Maas Theatre.

KINKY BOOTS Comes to the Outdoor Greek Theatre in Bloomfield Hills Photo
KINKY BOOTS Comes to the Outdoor Greek Theatre in Bloomfield Hills

Come experience theatre under the stars in the Tony Award winning musical, Kinky Boots, featuring original music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Firestein. 

Wharton Center Announces The 2023 Sutton Foster Award Winners Photo
Wharton Center Announces The 2023 Sutton Foster Award Winners

Jillian Armstrong from Milford High School and Mark Bonney from Detroit School of Arts were named Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role at the 11th annual Sutton Foster Awards at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Sunday, May 21. The award, named in honor of Michigan's own Broadway star, Sutton Foster, is a celebration of outstanding achievement in individual artistry, vocal, dance, and acting performance for two leads in a high school musical theatre production. Jillian and Mark and were two of the 116 high school drama students from across Michigan to compete for th­e award.

2023 Sutton Foster Award Winners Revealed Photo
2023 Sutton Foster Award Winners Revealed

Jillian Armstrong from Milford High School and Mark Bonney from Detroit School of Arts were named Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role at the 11th annual Sutton Foster Awards at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Sunday, May 21.


More Hot Stories For You

42ND STRET Opens At The Encore On June 1!42ND STRET Opens At The Encore On June 1!
KINKY BOOTS Comes to the Outdoor Greek Theatre in Bloomfield HillsKINKY BOOTS Comes to the Outdoor Greek Theatre in Bloomfield Hills
Wharton Center Announces The 2023 Sutton Foster Award WinnersWharton Center Announces The 2023 Sutton Foster Award Winners
Actors Collaborative Toledo Presents ON THE EXHALE, June 4Actors Collaborative Toledo Presents ON THE EXHALE, June 4

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GREAT BIG BAR SHOW
The Barn Theatre (6/06-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Be Here Now
Williamston Theatre (7/13-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unnecessary Farce, by Paul Slade Smith
A Wilde Theatre (6/23-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magnolia Ballet, Part One
The Carr Center Performance Studio (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ANYTHING GOES
The Barn Theatre (7/05-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Barn Theatre (8/15-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blippi: The WONDERFUL World Tour
Miller Auditorium (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Croswell Opera House (6/03-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gathering Blue
The Sauk (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NUNSENSE
Barn Theatre (8/29-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You