THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Brings Its Hilarious Chaos To Stagecrafters

The Great American Trailer Park Musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2005 at the Dodger Stages in New York City.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Wharton Center is a Thoughtful Tale of Family and Race in Photo 3 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Wharton Center is a Thoughtful Tale of Family and Race in the 1930's Deep South
LeAnn Rimes Brings Decades Of Hits To Flint Photo 4 LeAnn Rimes Brings Decades Of Hits To Flint

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Brings Its Hilarious Chaos To Stagecrafters

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Brings Its Hilarious Chaos To Stagecrafters

Stagecrafters presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical running November 3-19 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

There's a new tenant at Armadillo Acres—and she's wreaking havoc all over North Florida's most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, a stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband, the cussing gets loud and storms begin to brew. Join us for this offbeat, fun-loving musical that the New York Times called “a heartfelt, humorous look at trailer park life,” with music that “slips across the dial of American radio from country to blues to rock to disco to bump and grind and R&B.”

The Great American Trailer Park Musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2005 at the Dodger Stages in New York City.

Director Kathryn Stewart performed in The Great American Trailer Park Musical as Betty with Oakland Community College in 2012. Stewart enjoyed her experience so much that she will be playing a different role as the director in November. The cast brilliantly brings each character to life and Stewart is thrilled to work with this group of all-stars that bring the spirit of Armadillo acres to Royal Oak.“People should go see any production of this show because it is nostalgic, unexpected and funny. It's just great entertainment”, says Stewart.

Tickets are $25 plus a $3 service fee on Thursdays. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, tickets are $35 plus a $3 fee. This production runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes and is rated M for mature audiences.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Comes to the Barn Theatre School This Week Photo
ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Comes to the Barn Theatre School This Week

On October 19 at 8:00 pm, the Barn Theatre School opens the Sooper Yooper Blockbuster ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT by Jeff Daniels.

2
Titan Theatre Company Unveils Full 23/24 Season at Queens Theatre Photo
Titan Theatre Company Unveils Full 23/24 Season at Queens Theatre

Titan Theatre Company has revealed its 2023/24 season in their home as the official 'Company in Residence' at Queens Theatre in beautiful Flushing Meadows Park. 

3
Village Players to Present Community Theatre Premiere of JERSEY BOYS Beginning This Month Photo
Village Players to Present Community Theatre Premiere of JERSEY BOYS Beginning This Month

Birmingham Village Players (BVP) with the support of our Red Carpet Sponsor of the Season, Ameritax Plus of Berkley, will present the Metro Detroit Community Theatre Premiere of Jersey Boys the Musical from October 27 to November 12. Get all the details here!

4
Rosedale Community Players Opens 23-24 Season With RIPCORD By David Lindsey-Abaire Photo
Rosedale Community Players Opens 23-24 Season With RIPCORD By David Lindsey-Abaire

Rosedale Community Players will present Ripcord, a comedy by David Lindsey-Abaire. Follow Abby and Marilyn's journey from enemies to friends at Peace Lutheran Church in Southfield. Get event and ticket information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Michigan 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (10/19-10/29)Tracker
Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A Sherlock Holmes Adventure in Michigan Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Meadow Brook Theatre (10/04-10/29)Tracker
Judgment at Nuremberg in Michigan Judgment at Nuremberg
Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids (10/12-10/22)Tracker
Avenue Q in Michigan Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
A Chorus Line in Michigan A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
Mrs. Doubtfire in Michigan Mrs. Doubtfire
Fisher Theatre (11/14-11/26)
Little Shop of Horrors in Concert in Michigan Little Shop of Horrors in Concert
Flint Institute of Music (11/17-11/18)
Disney Princess: The Concert in Michigan Disney Princess: The Concert
Miller Auditorium (3/09-3/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You