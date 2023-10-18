THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Brings Its Hilarious Chaos To Stagecrafters

Stagecrafters presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical running November 3-19 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

There's a new tenant at Armadillo Acres—and she's wreaking havoc all over North Florida's most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, a stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband, the cussing gets loud and storms begin to brew. Join us for this offbeat, fun-loving musical that the New York Times called “a heartfelt, humorous look at trailer park life,” with music that “slips across the dial of American radio from country to blues to rock to disco to bump and grind and R&B.”

The Great American Trailer Park Musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2005 at the Dodger Stages in New York City.

Director Kathryn Stewart performed in The Great American Trailer Park Musical as Betty with Oakland Community College in 2012. Stewart enjoyed her experience so much that she will be playing a different role as the director in November. The cast brilliantly brings each character to life and Stewart is thrilled to work with this group of all-stars that bring the spirit of Armadillo acres to Royal Oak.“People should go see any production of this show because it is nostalgic, unexpected and funny. It's just great entertainment”, says Stewart.

Tickets are $25 plus a $3 service fee on Thursdays. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, tickets are $35 plus a $3 fee. This production runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes and is rated M for mature audiences.