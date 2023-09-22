THE GIFT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre

Performances run through September 24.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

The Barn Theatre presents the world premiere of THE GIFT featuring Robert Newman. This spellbinding drama about one woman’s extraordinary ability to see the future runs one weekend only, September 21 - 24.

The story revolves around The Teller. Favorite Guest Star Barnie Robert Newman is featured as Ben, a bodyguard with an unwavering dedication to protect those who matter most to him. Barn Leading Lady Penelope Alex stars as The Teller, a woman with an extraordinary gift and a complicated history. Her daughter Cassie, portrayed by second year apprentice Lizzie Maguire, bears a tremendous responsibility to her family. Rounding out the cast are Barn regulars and fan favorites Charlie King as Woodson, Aaron Czarnecki as Trent, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Jean Cunningham, Eric Parker as Steve Hopkins, Steven Lee Burright as John Semell and Luke Ragotzy as Randall. Additionally, we have a first year apprentice Elizabeth Volpe portraying Sarah. The star-studded cast uncovers their history, unearthing potentially perilous situations in this emotionally charged drama.

THE GIFT is produced and directed by Brendan Ragotzy. Brett Burradell and Brendan Ragotzy are Scenic Designers and Nettie Fischer is Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Steven Lee Burright with Lights designed by Adam Guerriero. Garrylee McCormick is the Hair/Wig Designer. Troy Benton is Sound Designer. Technical Direction is by Brett Burradell.

 

Performances for THE GIFT will run ONE WEEKEND ONLY September 21 through 24. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

 

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope’s Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance - No need to wait in line before the show! Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to Click Here 

Cast

The Teller - Penelope Alex*
Cassie - LIZZIE MAGUIRE
Trent - AARON CZARNECKI*
Woodson - Charlie King*
Ben - Robert Newman*
Randall - LUKE RAGOTZY*
Sarah - ELIZABETH VOLPE
Jean Cunningham - Melissa Cotton HUNTER*
John Semell - STEVEN LEE BURRIGHT*
Steve Hopkins - Eric Parker*




