Cast Set For COME FROM AWAY at Great Lakes Center for the Arts

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Great Lakes Center for the Arts has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning musical that will be presented in September as part of the Center's 2026 season. Performances will run September 4-13.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of the 38 planes that were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001, and the small community that welcomed thousands of stranded passengers from around the world. Set against the backdrop of one of the most significant moments in modern history, the musical celebrates the extraordinary kindness, resilience, and connections that emerged amid a time of uncertainty.

'Once you've experienced Come From Away, you'll understand why so many people have seen it again and again. It's a joyful, touching, and inspiring celebration of human kindness with a Celtic rock score that will make your heart soar. While it may take place in Newfoundland, there are many parallels to our community in Northern Michigan. As we gather to remember September 11 twenty-five years later, we can also celebrate the ways humanity can be at its best even in the face of tragedy.'

Bringing the story to life is a company of accomplished professional actors whose credits span Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, previous productions of Come From Away, and leading theaters across the country. The cast was selected from more than 1,500 submissions and over 250 auditions conducted in New York City, Detroit, and virtually.

The cast will feature Michael Barra* as Claude & Others (previously seen in A Bronx Tale on Broadway and GLCFA's Jersey Boys), Eric Gutman* as Nick & Others (previously seen in Jersey Boys on Broadway and the national tour, as well as GLCFA's Jersey Boys), Cassi Q. Kohl* as Beverley & Others (previously seen in Soul Doctor Off-Broadway and The Last Five Years at ACT/5th Avenue Theatre), Chelsea LeValley as Bonnie & Others and Dance Captain (previously seen on the Come From Away national tour), Adam Marino as Oz & Others (previously seen in GLCFA's Jersey Boys, Beautiful at Village Theatre, and The Cher Show at Arizona Broadway Theatre), MK McDonald as Janice & Others (previously seen in Frozen and Dear Evan Hansen at A.C.T. of Connecticut), Corinna Munter* as Hannah & Others (previously seen in Come From Away at Seattle Repertory Theatre), Sierra Naomi as Beulah & Others (previously seen on the Come From Away national tour), Dale Obermark as Kevin T. & Others (previously seen on the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen and in GLCFA's Jersey Boys), Lisa Sabin* as Diane & Others (previously seen in Little Women at Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre and Follies at the Depot Theatre), Jeffery Wallace as Kevin J. & Others (previously seen in The Last Five Years at ACT/5th Avenue Theatre and Once on This Island at Village Theatre), and Andre Williams as Bob & Others (previously seen on the Come From Away national tour). Arthur Beutel, Jared Brandt Hoover, and Leeanna Rubin will understudy the production.

Great Lakes Center for the Arts' production of Come From Away marks only the third professional production of the musical in Michigan. The fully staged production is directed by Artistic Director Matthew Kacergis, choreographed by Daniel Cruz**, and features a live band led by Music Director Michael Nutting. The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Cohen***, lighting designer Max Doolittle***, Costume Designer Devon Spencer, sound designer Lisa Finkral, producer Alex Robinson, stage manager Taylor Kiechlin*, and dialect consultant Joel Goldes.

Since its premiere, Come From Away has earned worldwide acclaim and received 37 award nominations and 13 wins, including Best New Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards and Outstanding Musical at the 2017 Drama Desk Awards.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

***Member of United Scenic Artists 829

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