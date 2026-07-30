Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Farmers Alley Theatre Shares 'Good For You' Clip
The Kalamazoo production is down to its last few performances and remaining tickets.
Farmers Alley Theatre has released a video of 'Good for You' from its production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The clip arrives as the Kalamazoo production reaches its closing weekend.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a socially anxious teenager whose private letter becomes the catalyst for an unexpected web of connection. The musical features a book by Steven Levenson and a pop-rock score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and has won six Tony Awards along with a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.
The production closed out Farmers Alley Theatre's 18th season in Kalamazoo, Michigan, directed by Kathy Mulay.
Farmers Alley Theatre previously shared a preview video ahead of the show's opening. Video: Watch a Preview of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Farmers Alley Theatre.
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