THE ODYSSEY To Be Presented By Flint Youth Theatre

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FIM is set to present “The Odyssey,” produced by the Flint Youth Theatre, a program of the Flint School of Performing Arts, on August 7 at 2pm and 7pm at the J. Dallas Dort Music Center Atrium Garden Stage.

“The Odyssey,” adapted by Gregory A. Falls and Kurt Beattie from Homer’s epic poem, follows the journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. Along the way, audiences will encounter unforgettable characters including the Cyclops, Circe, the Sirens and the goddess Athena. At the same time, Odysseus' faithful wife, Penelope, patiently awaits his return and fends off determined suitors. The production comes as “The Odyssey” has gained renewed attention following the recent release of Christopher Nolan's film adaptation.

The production incorporates many elements such as song, mime and percussion to bring one of history's greatest adventure stories to life. The performance is family-friendly and recommended for audiences of all ages.

Students spanning from 6th grade through recently graduated high school seniors participate in Flint Youth Theatre.

“In addition to their roles on stage, many of our students participate in behind-the-scenes tasks such as set design and construction, costume creation and technical support. This holistic approach to theatre education helps them understand the various aspects of production and fosters a deeper appreciation for the art,” said Samuel Richardson, FSPA Theatre Department Chair and FYT Artistic Director.

With more than 3,500 students, FSPA is one of the largest community schools of performing arts in Michigan. It offers youth and adult classes, lessons, ensembles and camps year-round focused on music, dance and theatre. As a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization, FIM believes in the transformative power of the arts, for all of Flint.

The outdoor performance will take place on the lawn at the J. Dallas Dort Music Center Atrium Garden Stage. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or low-back lawn chairs for seating.

Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333.

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