THE 39 STEPS Brings Classic Hitchcock Mystery To Life At Open Book Theatre

If you've seen the Hitchcock film The 39 Steps you'll know how the story ends, but you may be surprised at just how we get there.

The stage version of The 39 Steps, on stage at Open Book Theatre in Trenton, MI March 15 – April 14, follows the screenplay almost word for word, yet it has a very different tone. “I love shows that get to play with the theatricality of the story, and presenting this story in this uniquely theatrical way is like playing on the best playground,” says Open Book Artistic Director Krista Schafer, who also directs the production. “The quick scene and character changes make for some fantastic comedic moments, that only work in a live setting. It's a little Keystone Kops, a little Monty Python, a little Three Stooges… and a whole lot of fun!”

The main story is still there: Richard Hannay (Jeffrey Miller) finds himself embroiled in a case of national security when an attractive woman (Stephanie Walters) is killed in his London flat. As he sets out to discover the secret that got her killed and hopefully save the country, he is accused of murder and meets a large variety of characters.

Richard Payton and Jonathan Davidson are the clowns who play dozens of characters throughout the story, sometimes literally changing hats with each new line. “They are both well known in Michigan Theatre for their tremendous acting and comedy skills, and casting the two of them together was probably the best decision I've made all year,” says Schafer. “They make bold, hysterical decisions that have me laughing so hard I cry at each rehearsal.”

“I love getting a chance to pull out all the stops and really go over the top,” says Payton. “It's like being in a cartoon.” Davidson agrees, saying it's fun “when you cross the line but keep going, finding the other line, then cross that too.”

Jeffrey Miller as Hannay holds it all together. Schafer says “he has wonderful comedic timing, even while often playing the straight man to the craziness all around him. And he and Stephanie have great chemistry. Each of her three characters are crisp and distinct, and her ability to make them real and wildly funny is wonderful.”

Jennifer Maiseloff has designed a fun and inventive set for the actors to play on. As the scene changes every couple of minutes everything has to be very versatile, including

the props by Samantha Silva. Set and prop pieces get transformed to each new locale. “The show itself is partly about just pulling things together and making it work; flying by the seat of your pants,” says Payton. “We get to make believe all the elements of the set are different things, and get the audience to go along with it.”

Anyone who loves mysteries, or comedy, or theatre in general, should take advantage of what Miller calls “a wonderful opportunity to take a little break and hopefully laugh until your belly hurts!”

The play is written by adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan, and directed by Open Book Artistic Director Krista Schafer. Kez Settle. It features Jeffrey Miller as Richard Hannay, Stephanie Walters as Annabella, Pamela, and Margaret, with Richard Payton and Jonathan Davidson as the Clowns who play all the other roles. Scenic Design by Jennifer Maiseloff and built by Gordon Mosley, Lighting Design by Harley Miah, Costume Design by Cheryl Zemke, Props Design and Stage Management by Samantha Silva, Sound Design by Krista Schafer.

Open Book Theatre Company

Open Book Theatre Company is a nonprofit arts organization in Trenton, Michigan that promotes connection through theatrical storytelling. Now in their 10th season, the established theatre works with local artists to bring the Downriver community professional theatre right in their backyard. Nestled right off of Fort St., and across from a seasonal Dairy Queen, Open Book is conveniently located to bring anyone the thrill of live theatre and human connection.

Tickets

Individual tickets are only $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors, and $15 for students. Opening Night includes an after glow and all tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at openbooktc.com or through the box office. More information can be found online or by calling 734 288-7753. Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 all audience, staff, and volunteers will be required to be masked, allowing patrons who need an extra layer of protection the ability to attend. All other performances will be mask optional.