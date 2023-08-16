Submissions Open For 4th Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival Highlighting Emerging Black Voices

Ghostlight Productions and Nicely Theatre Group are partnering once again, for the 4th Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival. After three successful years , Obsidian's live and virtual offerings are back, building upon their success with another annual season.

“I'm not surprised, I'm inspired”, says John Sloan III, OTF Founder/Producing Artistic Director. “Back in 2020, this was just an idea. Now, in three years, we've been able to employ literally hundreds of artists. We've produced eighteen original shows and created educational offerings for students of all ages. But the best part is that we've been able to get this work seen by thousands of people here in Detroit, centering one of this nation's most vibrant art communities. And it doesn't stop there, OTF content has been viewed over 200,000 times across the country, and I can't wait for this new season.” , says John Sloan III, Co-Executive Producer of the Obsidian Theatre Festival.

Submissions are now open through September 22, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. 100 plays and 25 musical theatre Submissions will be accepted for the June 2024 Detroit festival. New plays and musical theatre pieces by emerging Black playwrights, composers and librettists are being accepted. Visit www.obsidianfest.org/submit to submit and for further guidelines. This is the 3rd year of the partnership between Obsidian and Blackboard Plays. Founded in 2008, by Obsidian Senior Creative Producer, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Blackboard is devoted to Black Playwrights through the African Diaspora. The submission process will be open to all Black identifying playwrights countrywide.

The 2024 festival will take place June 27 - 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. As part of the four day festival, each selected final piece will receive two (2) performances.

The 2023 Submission Review Committee will be announced at a later date. Artistic Consultant, and former Obsidian Theatre Festival, Associate Artistic Director, Alexis Sims will chair both committees. Stay tuned to our website for the rest of the panel as confirmed.

Obsidian is a hybrid theatre festival with virtual and in-person performing arts events, as well as ancillary offerings. During its inaugural year, Obsidian featured emerging Black artists, actors, directors, and playwrights from Detroit. Ancillary content from the first two seasons can be found on our website.

Over the past 3 seasons, The Obsidian Theatre Festival has produced over 100 individual segments including panels, interviews, behind the scenes videos, original music performances, and educational opportunities for students across the country, with viewership in 48 states and 28 countries.

As in previous years, viewers will be encouraged to support one of these three charitable organizations: Black Theatre United, Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the Ghostlight Arts Initiative. Donate at www.obsidianfest.org/donate

Picking up where they left off, the Obsidian Executive Team is building upon last year's festival. Alongside Co-Executive Producer and Producing Artistic Director, John Sloan III (The Lion King, GhostLight Creative Productions) are Senior Creative Producer, Garlia Cornelia Jones (Blackboard Plays, Harlem9, The Public, PAAL), General Manager and Senior Producer, Amber D. Gray (Arena Stage, Alley Theatre, The Public, Stages Repertory Theatre); Artistic Consultant, Alexis Sims (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When The Rainbow Is Enuf). Dr. Rashida L. Harrison, joined last season as OTF Director for Education, Enrichment, and Professional Development along side Associate Producer Conwell Worthington III (Huntington Theatre Company, Disney Theatrical Group).

Obsidian, produced in the city of Detroit, by Detroiters, is a celebration of Black stories that continues to highlight the prolific work of emerging Black voices, focusing on the vast array of diverse experiences of those within the African diaspora in America.

Visit www.obsidianfest.org for continued festival announcements and schedule updates.