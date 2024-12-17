Student Blog: Mastering the Internship Hunt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every college theatre student hoping to get into the administrative side of the industry knows how stressful it is when internship application season rolls around. With internships covering a wide range of theatrical focuses and expecting vastly different things from their applicants, it can be challenging to pinpoint exactly what kind of internship is worth applying for and when students eager to get a taste of professional theatre life should start expressing interest.

As a hands-on learner, I’ve found my past two summers to be an extremely vital part of my education. My undergraduate internships were in vastly different areas, but they allowed me to explore different professional interests, make connections, and create some really incredible art. While completing a minimum of one internship or immersive learning experience is necessary to graduate from my degree program, I value my internship experiences as opportunities for personal growth, in addition to professional and educational development.

So, how do you find an internship? Unlike other industries, theatre internships and professional development programs lack a streamlined hiring process. There’s no one surefire way to find a job or a single job board to apply for using a single resume. Every office or organization, whether it’s non-profit or commercial, is looking for a different thing out of their summer interns. When starting the search for internships, I would recommend utilizing the following steps as a guideline for application season.

Start early and make a spreadsheet.

In the past few years, I’ve begun my search for internships earlier than most – constructing a spreadsheet for the upcoming summer at the beginning of each school year. While most applications don’t open until the following spring, I’ve found that doing the majority of my research ahead of time and documenting everything I may need for an application before my time gets consumed by school and rehearsals can be immensely useful. Each year, I’ve created a spreadsheet detailing the following things about each internship I would consider applying for:

Company name

Internship position

Location

Compensation

Working hours

Application requirements

Link to listing and company website

Don’t pigeonhole yourself.

When applying for internships throughout my college experience, I was eager to explore different theatrical focus areas. I bounced around from summer to summer, going from the Literary department at The Alley Theatre to the Strategic Partnerships department at the Muny. The best places to work over the summer are companies that treat their internships as educational experiences – not cheap labor. If you demonstrate transferable skills in your application, more often than not, theatres are willing to try you out in an unfamiliar area that you’re interested in exploring.

Tailor your resume and cover letter to each listing.

Rather than submitting a uniform cover letter and resume for every open position, it’s vital to cater to what specific companies and organizations are looking for. I’ve found that my surefire way to create a cohesive resume and cover letter pairing is to be selective with the opportunities and skills that I include on my resume and then thoroughly expand upon them in my cover letter – which should be written freshly for each internship. I’ve found that booking appointments at my university’s in-house entrepreneurship and professional development lab has been an excellent use of resources, as it provides a fresh set of eyes on application materials.

Do verbal interview prep.

While I was a denier for years out of sheer stress, the certifiable best way to prepare for an interview is to set time aside to prep verbally. Whether this is recruiting a loved one, asking a professor, or heading to a career center, I’ve found verbal practice to be necessary for a successful interview. I would recommend consulting a job posting closely and formulating potential questions from the provided information. The best interviewees are the best storytellers – find a way to make your answers engaging through anecdotes that show off your skills and work style.

The steps outlined in this blog are not only useful for securing a professional opportunity but also bolster your confidence and readiness when preparing to begin your career in the theatre industry. Although the internship search can be daunting, the payoff from a summer in the professional world is immeasurable. With the right combination of proactivity, organization, tailored materials, and a positive attitude, you can turn the process into a meaningful step in your future career.

