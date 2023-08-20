Stagecrafters to Present Monty Python's SPAMALOT Beginning Next Month

Stagecrafters will present Monty Python's Spamalot running September 8-October 1 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

A side-splitting and completely silly musical comedy, Monty Python's Spamalot follows legendary King Arthur and his knights on their quest for the Holy Grail. Complete with a killer rabbit, the mysterious Lady of the Lake, the hapless Black Knight, and other assorted odd characters, this Tony Award-winning musical is sure to tickle your funny bone in all the right places.

Monty Python's Spamalot is based on the 1975 film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Monty Python's Spamalot was featured on Broadway in 2005 and is making a return this November at the St. James Theatre in New York City.

First time Stagecrafters director Deanna Daly reflects fondly on her first time seeing Spamalot on Broadway in 2008. Daly knew there was something special about this show and how it provided a fun evening for all in attendance.

“Audiences can expect to see familiar characters from Monty Python and The Holy Grail. And for those not familiar, lots of laughs, silly jokes and amazing singing and dancing! An all around good time!” Says Daly.

Cast member Katie Fairgrieve is playing the role of Lady of the Lake in Stagecrafters production of Monty Python's Spamalot. Fairgrieve has enjoyed the process of bringing this production to life surrounded by a talented cast of individuals whose mission is to bring laughter and joy to audience members. “The cast is full of amazing talent. We are having a blast bringing this show to life, and I can't wait to have a live audience to share the laughter with! Says Farigrieve.

The cast includes Dan Rose (King Arthur) from Berkley, Quinn Costello (Male Ensemble) from Beverly Hills, Christopher Smith (Herbert/Historian) from Beverly Hills, Megan Rolfe (Female Ensemble) from Center Line, Madeline Flynn (Female Ensemble) from Clarkston, Dallas Cullum (Male Ensemble) from Detroit, Jeff Graham (Male Ensemble) from Farmington Hills, Jason Dilly (Sir Lancelot) from Franklin, Nyla Addis (Female Ensemble) Hazel Park, June Lee (Female Ensemble) from Madison Heights, Katie Fairgrieve (Lady of the Lake) from Oak Park, Christopher Bateson (Sir Galahad) from Rochester, Celeste Hackman (Female Ensemble) from Royal Oak, Zoe VanSlootn (Female Ensemble) from Royal Oak, Jeffrey Weiner (Patsy) from Royal Oak, Leah Fowler (Female Ensemble) from Southfield, Wyatt Setty (Sir Robin) from Southfield, Christopher Jarboe (Male Ensemble) from Sterling Heights, Nick Cupelli (Sir Bedevere) from Troy, Patrick Davidson (Male Ensemble) from Livonia, and Michael Parks (Male Ensemble) from Taylor.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are $25 for Thursday night performances plus a $3.00 fee per ticket and $35 for Friday-Sunday performances plus a $3.00 fee per ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at 248-541-6430.