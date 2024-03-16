Stagecrafters to Present CHILDREN OF EDEN Beginning This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stagecrafters has announced the upcoming production of Children of Eden, a timeless musical masterpiece that explores the timeless themes of family, love, and forgiveness, presented from March 29th to April 21st.

Based on the book by John Caird, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (composer of Wicked, Pippin and Godspell) Children of Eden retells the biblical stories of Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, and Noah's Ark with a theme rooted in the importance of family and the ultimate message of “the hardest part of love, is letting go.” The musical's stirring score and powerful storytelling will transport audiences on a journey through the trials and triumphs of humanity.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak, this production boasts a talented cast of 40 and crew dedicated to bringing audiences an unforgettable experience.

First time director Erica Valimont has been dreaming of directing Children of Eden since her first experience with this musical 20 years ago. Valimont mentions the full circle moment experiencing this production in her high school production and now again as a mother. “The show at its heart is about second chances, forgiveness, the age old conflict between parents and children and about choosing love instead of hate. It's a very relevant message in the world we are living in now and it's so important to share this message with everyone.” says Valimont.

In addition to the uplifting message, audiences will be captivated by the costume design lead by Michael Ameloot. He designed the show with a color palate that creates a story following the themes of the show. The audience will be guided through the storyline with costumes ranging in color of whites to earth tones, colorful cultural garments and blues. In addition, Ameloot is working with his talented team of volunteers to help build and sew animal puppets which will represent the animals on Noah's Arc. “We were inspired by the puppets in The Lion King and we knew we wanted to stylize them to help bring the story to life,” says Ameloot.

Tickets for Children of Eden at Stagecrafters are available for purchase online at the button below or by calling 248-541-6430. Groups of 20 or more people can enjoy fee-free tickets when calling our box office to order tickets.

Event Details:

Title: Children of Eden

Rating: PG Length: 2 hrs 30 min

Venue: The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette Royal Oak, MI 48067

Dates: March 29-April 21

Tickets: Available at stagecrafters.org

About Stagecrafters:

Stagecrafters, a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit community theatre, provides opportunities for members of the community to develop their talents and to volunteer their time to create an enriching, quality theatrical experience through its Main Stage, 2nd Stage, and Youth Theatre productions. Founded in 1956, Stagecrafters has been named "Best Community Theatre" by Hour Detroit Magazine readers, and "Best Place for Live Local Theatre" by Detroit Metro Times readers. Recently, the 2nd Stage show "Trevor" won awards at the 2017 Michigan AACTFEST in the categories of Outstanding Featured Actor, Outstanding Actor and the Golden Truck Award.