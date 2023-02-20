Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents THE JUNGLE BOOK Next Month
Performances run March 2â€“5 at the Baldwin Theatre.
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre presents The Jungle Book running March 2-5 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.
Raised by wolves, Mowgli grows up believing she's as fierce a wolf as any of the members of her pack. When she learns she is actually a human, she must decide whether to remain with the pack, or return to the human world from which she was born. What will she choose? And will she be trained in the Law of the Jungle in time to defeat Shere Khan, the most feared animal of all? The Jungle Book is rated G for all audiences and is presented by Stagecrafters Youth Theatre.
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre is an opportunity for youth members ages 8-18 to participate in live theatre. Youth members act, student direct, stage manage, tech direct, work behind the scenes and usher. In addition to ample opportunities on and off the stage, youth theatre members can participate in workshops and volunteer opportunities to earn points to apply for the Stagecrafters Youth Theatre DeRita/ McNie Scholarship for graduating high school seniors.
Director Emilie Florkowski has enjoyed the opportunity to direct her first youth theatre production and has appreciated the creative process. Florkowski has enjoyed applying the process of guiding her actors as the character Mowgli has been guided by her pack in the story.
"The story of The Jungle Book focuses deeply on acceptance, protection, learning, and growing. Mowgli is a curious young child that finds herself in the middle of a pack of wolves. This pack recognizes this being, unlike their own kind, as being helpless and in need of nurture. They immediately welcome the child into their pack, raise her as one of their own, teaching the ways of life in the jungle, and protecting her from dangers lurking," says Florkowski.
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre is proud to partner with The Judson Center for the run of The Jungle Book. Stagecrafters will be collecting diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper, toiletries, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and children's books. Patron's attending The Jungle Book can bring these items to the performance and place them in the donation bins.
Special Events:
Autographs after the show: Patrons will have an opportunity to get autographs from cast members after each performance of The Jungle Book in the lobby of The Baldwin Theatre.
The Brownies with Baloo: This event will take place on Friday, March 3 from 6pm-6:30pm. Patrons will have a chance to enjoy sweet treats and meet some of the cast members of The Jungle Book. This event is free to all who have purchased a ticket for the Friday, March 3 show.
Ticket Information:
Youth $10 ea, Adults $15 ea, plus $3.00 fee per ticket.. Tickets can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org.
Cast List:
Alyssa Bissett - Mowgli
Rocco Morrow - Baloo
Emma Busse - Bagheera
Vinnie Holder - Father Wolf
Riley Chu - Mother Wolf
Catherine Clements - Tabaqui
Carter Montri - Shere Khan
Olivia Conner - Akela
Maisie McClelland - Funky
Alyssa Rozycki - Cheeky
Adalyn Campbell - Trout
Oliver Surhigh - Kaa
Victory Nader - Messua
Adele Portocarrero - Kite
Althea Weigel-Hubler - Kite
Claire Bissett - Kite
Andrew Campbell - Monkey
Arthur Hill - Monkey
Evan Gabrys - Monkey
Abby McKissen - Wolf Cub
Adelaide MacFarland - Wolf Cub
Donovan Elledge - Wolf
Luke Rogers - Wolf
Max Steiger - Wolf
Mia Maccani - Wolf
Moxie DuBuc - Wolf