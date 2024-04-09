Spotlight: THE (CURIOUS CASE OF THE) WATSON INTELLIGENCE at The Inspired Acting Company in Walled Lake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Inspired Acting Company has just announced their production of Pulitzer Prize Finalist “The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence” by Madeleine George. This time-traveling love story follows four Watsons in different time periods who discover how technology shapes our human relationships and how our identities can be completely dependent on people outside ourselves. Zipping back and forth through time and Watsons, this funny, moving, and brilliant play will leave both your head and your heart spinning.

"We're thrilled to bring this hilarious and thought-provoking play to our audience," says Jeff Thomakos, Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company. "Madeleine George's brilliant writing, coupled with the comedic strengths of this strong cast, promises an unforgettable night of laughter, reminding us all of the power of humor to connect us across time and technology." Directed by Jeff Thomakos, the cast features Maggie Alger (Eliza), Dan Johnson (Watson) and John DeMerell (Merrick).

“The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence” will run April 5 - 21, 2024 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (24 863-9953. There is ample free parking. SPECIAL TICKET OFFER: Buy One Get One Free: Good for Opening Weekend: April 5, 6, 7. Online orders only. Use code: IACFRIEND.



The Inspired Acting Company, based in Walled Lake, Michigan, is dedicated to delivering exceptional and thought-provoking theatre experiences that resonate with the community. Under the artistic direction of Jeff Thomakos, the company strives to inspire, entertain, and connect with audiences through the magic of live performance while exploring the cultural and historical themes that shape our world.