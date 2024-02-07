Spotlight: INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL at Elgood Theatre

Flint Repertory Theatre presents World Premiere Play
POPULAR
Into the Side of a Hill by James Anthony Tyler takes place at a historically black university in 2004, where six fraternity brothers rehearse for a homecoming step show. As they rehearse, mental illness, toxic masculinity, and war bring all the young men into battle with each other, and their brotherhood is tested.
Developed in Flint Rep’s 2022 New Works Festival.
Videos
|Into the Woods
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (2/15-3/03) PHOTOS
|Diva Royale
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (10/06-3/02) VIDEOS
|Phantom Of the Opera
Trenton Village Theatre (4/12-4/21)
|Into the Side of a Hill
Elgood Theatre (2/02-2/18)
|Dinosaur World Live
Miller Auditorium (4/20-4/20)
|Disney Princess: The Concert
Miller Auditorium (3/09-3/09)
|Hadestown
Stranahan Theater (2/20-2/25)
|Mamma Mia!
Fisher Theatre (4/23-4/28)
|Funny Girl
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (2/06-2/11)
|The Cher Show
Fisher Theatre (3/19-3/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You