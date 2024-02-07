Spotlight: INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL at Elgood Theatre

Into the Side of a Hill by James Anthony Tyler takes place at a historically black university in 2004, where six fraternity brothers rehearse for a homecoming step show. As they rehearse, mental illness, toxic masculinity, and war bring all the young men into battle with each other, and their brotherhood is tested.

Developed in Flint Rep’s 2022 New Works Festival.




