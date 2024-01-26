Special Offer: INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL at Elgood Theatre

Flint Repertory Theatre presents Into the Side of a Hill (Feb 2-18)

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Special Offer: INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL at Elgood Theatre

Into the Side of a Hill by James Anthony Tyler takes place at a historically black university in 2004, where six fraternity brothers rehearse for a homecoming step show. As they rehearse, mental illness, toxic masculinity, and war bring all the young men into battle with each other, and their brotherhood is tested. Developed in Flint Rep’s 2022 New Works Festival.

Genesee County residents receive 30% off – discount applied at checkout. Flint Repertory Theatre’s production of Into the Side of a Hill contains mature language and themes.

Recommended for high school students and up. Understanding that sensitivities vary from person to person, patrons are advised to contact the FIM Ticket Center at 810.237.7333 or tickets.thefim.org if you have any questions about program content.




Recommended For You