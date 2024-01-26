Special Offer: INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL at Elgood Theatre

Flint Repertory Theatre presents Into the Side of a Hill (Feb 2-18)
POPULAR
Into the Side of a Hill by James Anthony Tyler takes place at a historically black university in 2004, where six fraternity brothers rehearse for a homecoming step show. As they rehearse, mental illness, toxic masculinity, and war bring all the young men into battle with each other, and their brotherhood is tested. Developed in Flint Rep’s 2022 New Works Festival.
Genesee County residents receive 30% off – discount applied at checkout. Flint Repertory Theatre’s production of Into the Side of a Hill contains mature language and themes.
Recommended for high school students and up. Understanding that sensitivities vary from person to person, patrons are advised to contact the FIM Ticket Center at 810.237.7333 or tickets.thefim.org if you have any questions about program content.
Videos
|Phantom Of the Opera
Trenton Village Theatre (4/12-4/21)
|9 to 5 The Musical
Grosse Pointe Theatre (1/26-2/04)
|Into the Side of a Hill
Elgood Theatre (2/02-2/18)
|Diva Royale
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (10/06-3/02) VIDEOS
|Into the Woods
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (2/15-3/03)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Fisher Theatre (3/05-3/17)
|Frozen
Stranahan Theater (4/10-4/20)
|On Your Feet
Whiting Auditorium (3/12-3/13)
|The Hatmaker's Wife
Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids (2/29-3/10)
|The Mousetrap
Birmingham Village Players (1/12-1/28)VIDEOS
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You