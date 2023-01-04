Sauk To Host Auction Fundraiser Next Weekend

As an attempt to establish an annual major fundraising event, The Sauk will host their first-ever fundraising auction on Saturday, January 14 at the Dawn Theater in Jonesville.

"The community has been overwhelmingly generous with their donations," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "We are going to have 25 live auction items and over 75 silent auction items. In total, we will be auctioning over $17,000 worth of items."

The live auction items include vacation packages to the Blue Gate in Shipshewana, a five-day stay at a condo in Orlando, a weekend stay at the Cloud 9 Resort in Baldwin and a Bed and Breakfast package for the World of Winter Festival in Grand Rapids. Other live auction items are a Nintendo Switch, Cedar Point season passes, a Fire tablet, DJ for a Day at WCSR, an after-hours party at Toasted Mud, a private shopping experience at Maggie Anne Shoppe and so much more.

"We will start the live auction with a mystery box that includes an items collected by each Sauk board member," Bird added. "A complete list of our auction items can be found on our website, www.thesauk.org."

Tickets are required for the event. VIP access begins at 5:30 p.m. VIP ticket holders will receive special seating near the stage, waiter service throughout the evening, special hors d'oeuvres, a free drinks from the bar and an extra opportunity to peruse auction items prior to the general public admission at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $50 and general admission tickets are $20. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. VIP tickets will not be available at the door. The live auction will begin at 7:30 p.m.

"Our silent auction items include gift cards and products from many local businesses, artwork and jewelry from local artists, books, signed photos from the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings and many other fun items," Bird said. "The complete silent auction list is also on the website.

The evening will also include hors d'oeuvres for all guests, giveaways, contests and a cash bar.

The Sauk is Hillsdale County's community theatre. Located at 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville, The Sauk produces a season of plays, musicals and special events. The cast, crew and orchestras for every production consist of volunteers from the local community. More information is located at www.thesauk.org.

"The funds from this event will help us plan for the future stability of our organization and our nearly 100-year-old home, The Sauk Theatre," Bird added. "As our organization continues to grow in volunteers, attendance and involvement, we need to make sure we can keep up. This event will help us continue to meet our mission for years to come."

The auction is being organized by Sauk volunteers Jennifer Ambrose, Sarah Gray and Gianna Green. The Dawn Theater is located at 110 N. Broad St. in Hillsdale.