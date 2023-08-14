SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER ON FLEET STREET Comes To The Circle Theatre Main Stage In 2023

Sweeney Todd, directed by Carrie McNulty, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, presents Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber on Fleet Street on the Main Stage in 2023.Stephen Sondheim's thrilling, theatrical treat, Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony's, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

Sweeney Todd, directed by Carrie McNulty, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. The show runs September 7-9 | 13-17 | 20-23, with September 17 being a matinee showing. Tickets are available for $30 - $34 at Click Here!

This season, Circle Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Blithe Spirit, Pippin, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. For more information on Circle Theatre's 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Click Here.

For 70 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.




Recommended For You