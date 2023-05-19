SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Stagecrafters in June

Stagecrafters presents Singin' in the Rain from June 2-25, 2023 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

Stagecrafters brings you the crowd-pleasing Singin' in the Rain from the golden age of movie musicals. In the limelight, silent screen stars Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont appear to be a hot item, but things are considerably cooler off camera. Added to that, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress working behind the scenes. Snappy dialogue, a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards, and the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rain shower, make this classic show a must-see. This musical is based on the 1952 movie Singin' in the Rain and opened July 2, 1985 at the Gershwin Theatre in New York City.

Patrons are in for a treat while attending Singin' in the Rain. The talented Stagecrafters set building crew is preparing audiences for an onstage rain shower. This rain shower marks one of the biggest special effect productions in Stagecrafters' history. First time director Tony Battle is eager to show audiences the efforts from the crew with the rain shower. " Our rain system includes an entirely new stage floor decking to enable rain to "fall from the sky" and collect on the stage so that "dancing in the rain" becomes a reality. It's a closed circuit design that allows us to store water until the appropriate moment, then deliver the rain to our entire stage deck - after which it's pumped a containment system, treated and heated for the next time around - a feat rarely accomplished in musical theater," says Battle.

Cast member Kimberly Elliott saw the movie as a child and knew she wanted to be part of Singin' in the Rain one day after seeing the movie and wanting to learn how to tap dance. "There is a lot of what audiences who know and love the movie will appreciate - big dance sequences, a charming love story, a brilliant leading man. But also some new and exciting things that keep the show looking fresh for a new audience," says Elliot.

Audiences can expect to be entertained through the phenomenal dance choreography, the special effects and classic songs. Says Battle, "Come set aside the realities of everyday life to transport yourselves to the golden age of Hollywood. We hope you enjoy the fun, the romance and the nostalgia of our production of Singin' in the Rain. And if you leave the theater whistling a tune - then we've done our jobs!" Singin' in the Rain is rated G and runs 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Tickets are $35 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances and $25 for Thursday night performances. A $3 ticket fee will be applied to each ticket. Show times are 8pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org or by phone at 248-541-6430.