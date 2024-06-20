Rosedale Community Players Will Host a Staged Reading of EYES TO THE STARS By Erin Osgood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rosedale Community Players will produce a staged reading of Eyes to the Stars alongside Secondhand Rose Players. The script is written by Michigan playwright, Erin Osgood.

The reading will serve as a fundraiser for RCP. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on RCP's website.

Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 8 pm. Patrons are welcome to bring food and drink to enjoy in our cabaret seating.

Eyes to the Stars is a high-energy survival story that will leave you on the edge of your seat. When Earth's Carbon Cycle has stalled, the 3-person crew of the SS Resurrection is tasked with a last-ditch attempt to save humanity by traveling to the Saturn Space Station on Titan for precious hydrocarbons. Commander Crimson Fields, Mission Specialist Megan Riley, and Mission Specialist Nathan Baskin must juggle mission mishaps and crew tensions to get the job done.

During their planned two-year mission, the Resurrection endures several debris hits and AI malfunctions threatening their safety and the mission. Their arrival at Titan also proves harrowing as the station has had catastrophes of its own. When the VASIMR, the main rocket, is irreparably damaged, all hope is lost. With no way to communicate with Earth, the Resurrection appears to be dead in the vast expanse of space. Struggling with overwhelming thoughts of failure, a new idea is sparked which may ensure the survival of the crew and Earth. Limping along on their new course, the crew celebrates their journey with renewed hope.

