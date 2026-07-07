Nicely Theatre Group Brings Beloved Musical OLIVER! To The Berman this July

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This July, Nicely Theatre Group invites audiences to step into the streets of Victorian London with its highly anticipated production of Oliver!, the timeless Lionel Bart musical based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist. Filled with unforgettable songs, compelling characters, and a story that continues to resonate across generations, the production promises an evening of heart, humor, and theatrical spectacle.

Performing at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield, Oliver! brings together an accomplished cast of returning Nicely favorites alongside exciting new performers, creating a production that celebrates both the enduring power of theatre and one of musical theatre’s greatest classics.

At the center of the story is young Oliver, an orphan whose search for family and belonging leads him from the workhouse to the bustling streets of London, where he encounters the charismatic Artful Dodger, the cunning Fagin, and a colorful cast of unforgettable characters. Along the way, audiences will experience beloved musical numbers including “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” “I’d Do Anything,” “Where Is Love?” and the emotional showstopper “As Long As He Needs Me.”

For director Mitch Master, the production offers far more than nostalgia. “As the director of Oliver, it’s a thrill to be staging with such an abundance of talent from kid to adult! The character, young Oliver, is a survivor of a rough start in life,” said Masters. “There are so many people who can relate to his rocky start as they find their own path. Most of us face many challenges as we live, and watching our young hero, Oliver, persevere in this show filled with wonderful musical numbers and colorful characters, I believe, is worth a ticket.”

Master’s vision emphasizes the humanity within Dickens’ world, balancing moments of comedy and joy with the deeper themes of compassion, resilience, and the importance of finding community. The production features dynamic choreography, a sweeping musical score, and richly detailed costumes and scenery designed to transport audiences to nineteenth-century London while highlighting the emotional journey at the heart of the story.

Producer David Carroll believes Oliver! continues Nicely Theatre Group’s commitment to presenting high-quality productions that bring artists and audiences together. “We started Nicely to deliver Broadway-caliber shows to local audiences while showcasing the incredible talent in metro Detroit. This is our largest ensemble cast, with over 40 actors, coming together through story, song and dance to transport our audience,” said Carroll.

That commitment is reflected throughout the production, from the talented creative team to the large ensemble cast that includes performers of all ages. Nicely Theatre Group has earned a reputation for combining professional production values with the welcoming spirit of community theatre, making each production accessible to longtime theatre lovers and first-time patrons alike.

One of the most anticipated performances comes from Patrick Lane, who takes on the iconic role of Fagin. A familiar face to Nicely audiences, Lane previously captivated audiences as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls. His portrayal of Dickens’ famously complex character promises to bring warmth, humor, and depth to one of musical theatre’s most memorable roles.

"Fagin has always fascinated me because he's equal parts wit, charm, and mischief. But beneath all the mischief is someone who becomes a mentor to the children around him. Working with this remarkable young cast has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience; they bring endless talent, curiosity, and heart to every rehearsal and performance,” says Lane.

The production also showcases a remarkable group of young performers led by Joshua Kremhelmer as Oliver, whose innocence and determination anchor the story. Together with a talented ensemble portraying London’s colorful residents, thieves, and workhouse children, the cast creates a vibrant theatrical experience that is equally entertaining and emotionally moving.

Whether audiences are revisiting a cherished favorite or discovering the musical for the first time, Oliver! offers something for everyone. Its memorable score, timeless storytelling, and messages of hope, kindness, and perseverance remain as meaningful today as they were when the musical premiered more than six decades ago.

With outstanding performances, beloved music, and a story that continues to inspire audiences of every generation, Nicely Theatre Group’s Oliver! is poised to become one of this summer’s must-see theatrical events.

Oliver! performs July 17–26 at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield. Tickets are available online at nicelytheatregroup.org or by texting The Berman box office at 248/406-6677.