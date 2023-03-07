Planet Ant Presents TAKING OUT THE F*CKING TRASH

Planet Ant, in connection with Rock Bottom Video, presents 5 performances of the 90's action film parody, Taking Out the F*cking Trash, Fridays and Saturdays at 9pm, March 31-April 8, and on Sunday, April 2nd at 3 pm. Written by Detroit filmmaker-turned-playwright, Brian Papandrea, and directed by Mike McGettigan, this bloody new comedy combines the genres of so-bad-it's-good action films and absurd comedy. features Taking Out the F*cking Trash features over-the-top fight choreography, perfectly crafted cheesy one-liners, a classic 80s montage, and its own original score that will be performed live with the show.

Taking Out the F*cking Trash takes place in the year 2023 in the fictional town of Crime City. Weed has been legalized, the police have been defunded, and the vaguely sketchy mayor, Lorenzo Rothrock, is running for state Senate. Greed, corruption, and woke-ness run rampant. After 25 years in a coma, former cop turned garbage man, Mace Shitkicker, is awake and is ready to put an end to all that garbage by taking out the F*CKING trash!

Taking Out The F*cking Trash began as a screenplay several years ago, but writer Papandrea reconfigured the script for live performance. "It is a kick-ass, action-packed, comedy unlike anything you've ever seen live on the stage," says Papandrea.

This production features Anish Kumar, Brian Papandrea, Don Knill, Miranda Fyfe, Sadie Tate, Shaun Bezinque, Scott Sanford, Stefan Mantyk, Terence Cover, and Tish Delano; with live music scored by Brian Castle and support from Assistant Director Alex Meitz, Assistant to the AD Al Guillen, Stage Manager Joey Morse, Costumer Lauren Montgomery, and Graphic Artist Myra Fersner.