Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Planet Ant Presents TAKING OUT THE F*CKING TRASH

Performances are March 31-April 8.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Planet Ant Presents TAKING OUT THE F*CKING TRASH

Planet Ant, in connection with Rock Bottom Video, presents 5 performances of the 90's action film parody, Taking Out the F*cking Trash, Fridays and Saturdays at 9pm, March 31-April 8, and on Sunday, April 2nd at 3 pm. Written by Detroit filmmaker-turned-playwright, Brian Papandrea, and directed by Mike McGettigan, this bloody new comedy combines the genres of so-bad-it's-good action films and absurd comedy. features Taking Out the F*cking Trash features over-the-top fight choreography, perfectly crafted cheesy one-liners, a classic 80s montage, and its own original score that will be performed live with the show.

Taking Out the F*cking Trash takes place in the year 2023 in the fictional town of Crime City. Weed has been legalized, the police have been defunded, and the vaguely sketchy mayor, Lorenzo Rothrock, is running for state Senate. Greed, corruption, and woke-ness run rampant. After 25 years in a coma, former cop turned garbage man, Mace Shitkicker, is awake and is ready to put an end to all that garbage by taking out the F*CKING trash!

Taking Out The F*cking Trash began as a screenplay several years ago, but writer Papandrea reconfigured the script for live performance. "It is a kick-ass, action-packed, comedy unlike anything you've ever seen live on the stage," says Papandrea.

This production features Anish Kumar, Brian Papandrea, Don Knill, Miranda Fyfe, Sadie Tate, Shaun Bezinque, Scott Sanford, Stefan Mantyk, Terence Cover, and Tish Delano; with live music scored by Brian Castle and support from Assistant Director Alex Meitz, Assistant to the AD Al Guillen, Stage Manager Joey Morse, Costumer Lauren Montgomery, and Graphic Artist Myra Fersner.




DIXIES TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6 Photo
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6
Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into Music Hall for one night only on Saturday, May 6th. 
SIX The Musical is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in May Photo
SIX The Musical is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in May
Broadway In Detroit and the Boleyn Tour have announced that the Tony Award®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will play Detroit’s Fisher Theatre from May 23 – June 11 to kick off the 2023-24 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher Theatre Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher Theatre
Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. The legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him 'Superstar.' Now playing at the Fisher Theatre through Mar 5, 2023. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com
FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season Photo
FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season
Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the 2023-2024 season. BGR will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with an incredible show lineup which includes the Michigan premieres of Broadway’s most Tony Award-winning new show of the season MJ and the musical comedy revival of Funny Girl. Audiences will also experience the magic of Disney’s Aladdin, the electrifying TINA- The Tina Turner Musical, and the critically acclaimed new play, Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird. Rounding out the anniversary season, patrons will have the option to add the ever-popular Les Misérables and Wicked. 

More Hot Stories For You


DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming To Music Hall On Saturday, May 6
March 6, 2023

Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into Music Hall for one night only on Saturday, May 6th. 
SIX The Musical is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in MaySIX The Musical is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in May
March 2, 2023

Broadway In Detroit and the Boleyn Tour have announced that the Tony Award®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will play Detroit’s Fisher Theatre from May 23 – June 11 to kick off the 2023-24 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season.
The Inspired Acting Company Offers Acting Classes For Children And AdultsThe Inspired Acting Company Offers Acting Classes For Children And Adults
March 1, 2023

The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatre company, announces in-person acting classes beginning in April 2023.
Broadway In Detroit Announces Subscription Test DriveBroadway In Detroit Announces Subscription Test Drive
March 1, 2023

Broadway In Detroit has announced their first ever Subscription Test Drive event. Theatre fans are invited to visit the Fisher Theatre and personally select their seat for the 2023-24 subscription season.
Planet Ant Presents THE DREAM TRAIN, A Sketch Comedy ShowPlanet Ant Presents THE DREAM TRAIN, A Sketch Comedy Show
February 28, 2023

Planet Ant Presents The Dream Train, a Sketch Comedy Show which debuts on Fridays and Saturdays at the Ant Hall from March 10 – 18. This is a production of the Planet Ant Training Center.
share