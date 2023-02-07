Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Planet Ant Presents LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary Bonanza

The performance is on Friday, February 24th. 

Feb. 07, 2023  
Planet Ant Theatre Presents an evening of burlesque, cabaret, and variety in Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza on Friday, February 24th.

Detroit's Golden Girl and local burlesque icon, Lilith Van Tal is back to kick off a whole new year with a cast of the finest performers around who will perform aerial, drag, comedy, song, and burlesque. As the only show of its kind in the Detroit area, Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show is celebrating its first anniversary in style.

Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza features the talents of Johanna Medranda, Sweet Handsome Two Heart, Tommy Gun, Josephine Shaker, and Veronica Lockhart, and is hosted by the Golden Girl herself, Lilith Von Tal.

VIP ticket holders will receive party favors to make the night extra special, but at Lilith's party, no one leaves empty-handed! She's got some pretty sweet surprises planned. Come celebrate a whole year of getting down and dirty and cheers to the shows ahead!

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Showtime: 8 pm

Doors open: at 7:30 pm

Tickets are available at www.planetant.com

Advanced General Admission $25

Same Day General admission $30

VIP $40 Includes stage-side seating and a surprise party favor from Lilith




