Planet Ant Presents ANT PLANET This Week

A new digital showcase bringing Planet Ant Theatrics to you at home or work, or wherever your device is. Monthly on Wednesdays, we'll give you a preview of what's coming to our stage(s) featuring special guests, music, comedians, writers, and performers of all kinds, so you'll never have fomo again!

Will New York Times Best Selling author, Josh Malerman share his writing secrets live on stage? Will Delashea Strawder share a Mosaic Theatre Surprise? Will The High Strung band have the performance of a lifetime? Will you miss it? Better buy tickets now. Maybe Nick Tenaglia will get laughed off the stage, and Daniel Jackson will help reign in the chaos as co-host. Also Hip in Detroit will let us know what's hip in Detroit for January.

Watch live on January 18th at 8 PM.

Buy Tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219141®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fplanet-ant-presents-ant-planet-tickets-453047867367%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Planet Ant is a nonprofit performing arts organization in Hamtramck, MI.

Planet Ant is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre and performance venue that seeks to build community by facilitating artistic expression and collaboration in theatre, music, film, and other visual and performing arts; to promote artistic freedom and expand stage access; and to enrich individual artists through training, coaching, and networking.