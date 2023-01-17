Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Planet Ant Presents ANT PLANET This Week

Watch live on January  18th at 8 PM.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Planet Ant Presents ANT PLANET This Week

A new digital showcase bringing Planet Ant Theatrics to you at home or work, or wherever your device is. Monthly on Wednesdays, we'll give you a preview of what's coming to our stage(s) featuring special guests, music, comedians, writers, and performers of all kinds, so you'll never have fomo again!

Will New York Times Best Selling author, Josh Malerman share his writing secrets live on stage? Will Delashea Strawder share a Mosaic Theatre Surprise? Will The High Strung band have the performance of a lifetime? Will you miss it? Better buy tickets now. Maybe Nick Tenaglia will get laughed off the stage, and Daniel Jackson will help reign in the chaos as co-host. Also Hip in Detroit will let us know what's hip in Detroit for January.

Watch live on January 18th at 8 PM.

Buy Tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219141®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fplanet-ant-presents-ant-planet-tickets-453047867367%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Planet Ant is a nonprofit performing arts organization in Hamtramck, MI.

Planet Ant is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre and performance venue that seeks to build community by facilitating artistic expression and collaboration in theatre, music, film, and other visual and performing arts; to promote artistic freedom and expand stage access; and to enrich individual artists through training, coaching, and networking.




FIM Flint Repertory Theatre to Present THE FUTURE IS FEMALE... in February Photo
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre to Present THE FUTURE IS FEMALE... in February
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will present another world premiere with The Future is Female... by Nandita Shenoy February 3-19. The sharp new comedy addressing women's rights is directed by Kathryn Walsh and stars playwright Nandita Shenoy (Washer/Dryer) alongside Hallie Bee Bard (Birthday Candles), Siho Ellsmore and Clara Tristan.
Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works Presents MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL Photo
Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works Presents MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL
Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works has announced its presentation of MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL! from February 9th through 19th, 2023.
NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Comes to Open Book Theatre Company This Week Photo
NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Comes to Open Book Theatre Company This Week
It’s the 1990’s and Ayamma is an aspiring actress living a mundane life in Nigeria. She manages her family’s travel agency with her sister Dede, an adamant obsessive for the stars of Nollywood. An open casting call inspires Ayamma to take her chance at making it big in Nollywood - the booming Nigerian Film Industry. She has the opportunity, the acting chops, and the tenacity to snag the role.
Theatre NOVA Presents The Quirky, Romantic Comedy, THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE, February 3-26 Photo
Theatre NOVA Presents The Quirky, Romantic Comedy, THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE, February 3-26
​​​​​​​Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off the new year with the Michigan Premiere of “The Language Archive” by Julia Cho, which runs February 3 through February 26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Bloomfield Players Presents Six Performances Of SEUSSICALBloomfield Players Presents Six Performances Of SEUSSICAL
January 16, 2023

Bloomfield Township - After a three-year hiatus, Bloomfield Players Community Theater returns with six performances of Seussical at the Performing Arts Center of Bloomfield Hills High School, 4200 Andover Road, Bloomfield Township.
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre to Present THE FUTURE IS FEMALE... in FebruaryFIM Flint Repertory Theatre to Present THE FUTURE IS FEMALE... in February
January 14, 2023

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will present another world premiere with The Future is Female... by Nandita Shenoy February 3-19. The sharp new comedy addressing women's rights is directed by Kathryn Walsh and stars playwright Nandita Shenoy (Washer/Dryer) alongside Hallie Bee Bard (Birthday Candles), Siho Ellsmore and Clara Tristan.
Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works Presents MOBY DICK, THE MUSICALAnn Arbor Musical Theater Works Presents MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL
January 13, 2023

Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works has announced its presentation of MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL! from February 9th through 19th, 2023.
NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Comes to Open Book Theatre Company This WeekNOLLYWOOD DREAMS Comes to Open Book Theatre Company This Week
January 13, 2023

It’s the 1990’s and Ayamma is an aspiring actress living a mundane life in Nigeria. She manages her family’s travel agency with her sister Dede, an adamant obsessive for the stars of Nollywood. An open casting call inspires Ayamma to take her chance at making it big in Nollywood - the booming Nigerian Film Industry. She has the opportunity, the acting chops, and the tenacity to snag the role.
Theatre NOVA Presents The Quirky, Romantic Comedy, THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE, February 3-26Theatre NOVA Presents The Quirky, Romantic Comedy, THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE, February 3-26
January 12, 2023

​​​​​​​Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off the new year with the Michigan Premiere of “The Language Archive” by Julia Cho, which runs February 3 through February 26, 2023.
share