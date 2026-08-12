Interview: Lindsey Stirling Ahead of Her DUALITY UNTAMED 2026 Tour Stop at Acrisure Amphitheater

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In support of her most recently released album, Duality, Lindsey is currently embarking on tour across the United States, performing at iconic venues including Grand Rapids’ very own Acrisure Amphitheater on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM. Broadway World Michigan had a chance to speak with Lindsey ahead of her stop next week at Acrisure Amphitheater and talk about musical influences and sound, the tour, and Grand Rapids!

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: Thanks for taking the time to do this. You're currently back out on tour, promoting your 7th full-length album, Duality. What are you looking forward to the most about being back out on tour?

Lindsey: You know, I'm just really enjoying this tour. We've been on it now for almost a month, and I'm really proud of the show. It's been so fun seeing the fans’ reactions, and it's more than just them saying, "Wow,""That was impressive," or "Look at this trick." It's like people saying that they felt the impact of the show, and it—you know, they loved the storytelling, and they loved, you know, the messages made them feel something. And so that, to me, is the greatest compliment as an artist: when you leave people with an impression of, like, something about themselves. And so that's what I'm most excited about in this show, is just that not only is it entertaining people, it's—it's fueling people.

Broadway World: Who are some of your musical influences and why?

Lindsey: I've got lots of musical influences, but I would say one of them is John Williams. He's such an amazing musical storyteller through instrumentation. He's a great composer for Jaws, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Star Wars- you name it, he’s done it all. So he's one of my big musical inspirations, as well as Evanescence; it was one in high school that I was obsessed with, and to this day I love their music. Skrillex is the one that got me into EDM, so those are kind of my three trifecta inspirations.

Broadway World: You’re not only a multi-talented, multi-award-winning musician known for your multi-genre sound on the violin, but you also have extraordinary talents as a dancer. How do you bring that element to the show and keep up with that as well as playing at the same time?

Lindsey: Just lots of practice; it's the boring answer. Not that I'm a magician or that I'm, like, super, super talented above anyone else. It's just that I've worked really, really hard at it, and I've slowly learned. I've slowly gotten better and better at dancing. It didn't start as much; it was just very simple moves. Now that I've been doing it for 15 years, I can hang upside down and play, and I can be all over the stage with choreography and intermix with dancers. But in the beginning, it was very simple, and so it's just grown step by step.

Broadway World: And the stamina goes with that, too. People who aren't performers don't realize that.

Lindsey: Yeah, absolutely. It's an intense show that takes a lot of strength, you know, for me and the dancers and the band. Like, we're all going pretty hard for 90 minutes. So it's an intense show, but, you know, it's gotten me in great shape, and it always does.

Broadway World: Do you have a favorite city or venue on that—on the current tour that you're looking forward to playing in the most?

Lindsey: We just played The Greek, and that's one of my favorite venues in the United States, so that was really fun. I was also really excited for my hometown show in Phoenix. But I'm excited. A lot of the venues are just beautiful and really cool, so we've had a great experience kind of across the board.

Broadway World: You are coming to Grand Rapids to play the brand-new Acrisure Amphitheater, referred to as the Amp for short, in its inaugural season. Do you have anything that you’re looking forward to in Grand Rapids and the AMP?

Lindsey: We have been to Grand Rapids before, and Grand Rapids has always been really good to us. We've had some of the biggest shows of the past tours in Grand Rapids. I don't know what this one looks like compared to the others. But I've always had really great shows in Grand Rapids. The fans always really come out in a festive way, so I'm excited to come back, and I'm really excited about the great things about this new venue.

Broadway World: The New Venue has over 12,000 seats!

Lindsey: Woohoo!

Broadway World: You have sold over 1 million tickets throughout your career. How do you keep coming up with new ways to reinvent a show if you're playing similar music?

Lindsey: You know, it's funny, when I've thought about it many times, I'm like, "Ah, eventually I'm going to run out of ideas." But, you know, so far so good. I feel like creativity isn’t a resource that's limited, and that it exists forever. There are always new creative ideas out there, and humanity proves that, so it's just really fun. Every time I get ready for a new tour, like this tour is using the same, you know, repertoire that I could draw from for my last tour, yet it's a very different show. You know, there's a different theme; I think that always helps me a lot too: figuring out, like, what theme would make this feel fresh, and how I can then adjust the song to fit that theme. And the costuming is such a big part of storytelling. It's, you know, learning new skills to be like, "Okay, well, what else could I do while playing a violin? What could I learn to make the show even better?" So I think just between learning and being creative, there are always new things to be done.

Broadway World: What songs, if you can give any hints to us, are you looking forward to playing live on the tour compared to an album?

Lindsey: You know, one of my favorite songs to play live on this tour is called "Firefly Alley" from my Duality album. And it's just a really powerful song, and I love the creative, really fun arrangement for it in the show. It, along with the costume's really cool; it's just a real fun one, and the dancers and I, it's our favorite to play.

Broadway World: You've probably played so many different kinds of violins and/or violas over the years. How do you pick which is your favorite to play out of all of them?

Lindsey: It depends. Sometimes I'm choosing based on the sound that I want the violin to have. Sometimes it's more like, "Oh, what fits the costume?" Like, "Oh, I have this pretty sparkly white violin, and that will look really pretty with this costume”. Sometimes it's more of a visual choice; other times it's more of a sonic choice.

Broadway World: Do you have anything else that you would like to share about the album, the tour, or stop here in Grand Rapids, or the tour in general that you would like to share?

Lindsey: Yes, I would just say it's a very theatrical show, and I think there's something in it for everyone. We've got everything from amazing choreographed numbers with my incredible dancers, an amazing band, as well as aerial acrobatics that I do and the dancers do. So, you know, it's just a really fun, visually stunning show that I'm super proud of. We've got kids that come out to the shows, teenagers, and adults. It's kind of a show that's got something for everyone.

Broadway World: Thank you for taking the time to talk to us. We are also coming to see the show, and look very much forward to the performance. It will be my parents’ first time out to the brand-new venue, so that will be fun.

Lindsey: Yay! Well, I'm excited; I love that. That's awesome. Well, I hope that you guys have the best time.

Broadway World: Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you in Grand Rapids.

Lindsey Stirling brings her Duality Untamed 2026 Tour to Acrisure Amphitheater on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM.

Tickets for the tour stop in Grand Rapids are still available here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/lindsey-stirling-duality-untamed-tour-grand-rapids-michigan

Complete Information for the Grand Rapids Stop: https://www.acrisureamphitheater.com/events/2026/lindsey-stirling

Connect with Lindsey Stirling for touring info at www.lindseystirling.com/, on Instagram at instagram.com/lindseystirling, on Facebook at facebook.com/lindseystirlingmusic, and on YouTube at youtube.com/lindseystirling.

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