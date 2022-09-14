Oakland University To Celebrate 'Peace Day' With Concert, September 21

In celebration of the International Day of Peace, Oakland University will present its 5th annual Peace Day Concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21 at Upland Hills School in Oxford, Mich.

The program will feature the Stone Sound Collective, which unites diverse musicians and instruments to create a new global soundscape. Led by OU Professor Mark Stone, the group brings together ancient percussion traditions of Africa and India with the lyricism of strings and saxophone.

The collective performs original compositions rooted in its member's wide-ranging musical influences, creating music that celebrates the oneness of humanity by uplifting hearts, expanding minds and connecting souls.

In addition to Stone, the Stone Sound Collective also features Abigail Alwin (cello), Jay Balan (violin), Matt Dufresne (tenor saxophone, soprano saxophone, nadaswaram, and flute), Sam Jeyasingham (mridangam, thavil, tablas, kanjira, and morsing), Gayelynn McKinney (drum set), and Lalitha Ramamoorthy (choreographer and dancer).

"I am happy to continue our tradition of celebrating Peace Day at Oakland University through global music and dance," Stone said. "I'm also thrilled to be partnering with the amazing Upland Hills School in Oxford for this event, as the school has a long history of celebrating Peace Day."



Established by a United Nations resolution in 1981, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world each year on Sept. 21 as a "globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences and to contribute to building a culture for peace." The theme for this year's International Day of Peace is "End racism. Build peace."

Admission to the Peace Day concert is free. Upland Hills School (Karen Joy Theatre) is located at 2575 Indian Lake Road in Oxford.