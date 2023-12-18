Neil Simon's BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Opens January 12 At St. Dunstan's Theatre

St. Dunstan's Theatre will present Neil Simon's beloved classic, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," from January 12 to 27, 2024.

This heartwarming and humorous coming-of-age tale will captivate audiences with its timeless themes and unforgettable characters. Set against the backdrop of 1937 Brooklyn, "Brighton Beach Memoirs" follows the story of Eugene Morris Jerome, a young teenager navigating the challenges of adolescence, family, and the tumultuous times of the Great Depression. The play is a poignant and funny exploration of family dynamics, dreams, and the universal journey to self-discovery.

Brighton Beach Memoirs centers around a Jewish family, and with current events going on in the world, Director Tony Targan (Bloomfield Hills) explains what makes this production relevant to audiences today. “Like all immigrants, the Jewish people have always tried to strike the balance between wanting to belong or assimilate into American society while still seeking to preserve their own identity and traditions. In the play, each family member deals with this conflict in their own way. Eugene fantasizes about baseball, and Nora about Broadway, as their ticket to realizing the American dream, while Kate remains fearful of others and prefers isolation to protect her family from outside influences. It's a struggle that continues to this day.”

This production promises to bring Simon's witty dialogue and insightful storytelling to life, offering an engaging and entertaining experience for theater enthusiasts of all ages. The talented cast includes Toby Gittleman (West Bloomfield) as Eugene Jerome, Pamela Martin (Birmingham) as Kate Jerome, Steve Sussman (Bloomfield Hills) as Jack Jerome, James Miller (Livonia) as Stanley Jerome, Kelley Rawls (Southfield) as Blanche Morton, Mei-Lin Wong (Livonia) as Nora Morton, and Arielle Olkhovsky (Commerce Township) as Laurie Morton.

St. Dunstan's has put together an incredible production team to help bring this show to life including Mitchell Hart (Birmingham) as the Assistant Director, Molly Dorset (Birmingham) as Producer, Eric Franz (Ferndale) as Stage Manager, Obie Burch (Royal Oak) designed our set, Pam Huegli (Waterford) is handling the set decoration, Mei-Lin Wong (Livonia) is heading up props, Linda Watson (Pontiac) is designing costumes, Paul Dorset (Birmingham) is our lights designer, Eric Nogas (Farmington) is our sound engineer, and Ruth Bennett (Sterling Heights) is our house and tickets manager.

Performance Dates: Fri & Sat, Jan 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27, 2024 at 8 pm. Sunday Jan 14 & 21, 2024 at 2 pm.

Location: St. Dunstan's Theatre 400 Lone Pine, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Tickets: Tickets for "Brighton Beach Memoirs" are available for purchase online at Click Here or at the ticket counter when you see the show. Prices range from $20 to $22. Please note there will be a $3 service fee when purchased online.

For more information, please visit stdunstanstheatre.com or email tickets@stdunstanstheatre.com

St. Dunstan's Theatre, located in the heart of Bloomfield Hills, MI, has been a beloved fixture in the local arts community for 91 years. As a nonprofit community theatre, their mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire audiences of all ages with exceptional live performances.