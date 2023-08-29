NUNSENSE Opens This Week at the Barn Theatre

Performances for NUNSENSE run August 29 – September 3.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Opening Tuesday, August 29, The Little Sisters of Hoboken are ready to sing and dance their way into your hearts in NUNSENSE! Playing ONE WEEK ONLY through September 3.

Join Reverend Mother and four Sisters of the order in this hilarious spoof, as they put on a variety show that is sure to be “habit-forming.” Due to an unfortunate food poisoning incident, the Sisters find that they must hold a fundraiser to try and raise money to pay the burial costs of some of the dead nuns. A serious problem for sure, and a great reason why this show will have you absolutely roaring with laughter.

The Barn’s production features both fresh and familiar faces! Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, (played by Barn Leading Lady Penelope Alex) a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices (played by Barn newcomer, Chicago-based performer, Ciarra Stroud); a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne (second year apprentice Lizzie Maguire); Sister Mary Leo (first year apprentice Emily Babcock), a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia (second year apprentice Allena Evans), the nun who lost her memory. This show has become an international phenomenon featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, comic surprises, heart-warming and uproariously funny songs. With more than 5,000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages. NUNSENSE is a riotous celebration of life, faith, and the power of sisterhood.

NUNSENSE is directed by Brendan Ragotzy with Musical Direction by Matthew Shabala. Aaron Czarnecki is Choreographer. Brett Burradell is Scenic Designer and Karsen Green is Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Jimmy Knox and Steven Lee Burright with Lights designed by Adam Guerriero. Troy Benton is Sound Designer. Technical Direction is by Brett Burradell.

Performances for NUNSENSE run August 29 – September 3. Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Drinks, Refreshments & Rehearsal Shed Bar Show

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope’s Saloon ~ Bring your drinks into the theatre

Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance - No need to wait in line before the show!

NEW! Back 40 Pizza is open! Pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation.



