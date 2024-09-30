Miller Auditorium To Present AUGUST WILSON'S TWO TRAINS RUNNING and NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: AN ASTROPHYSICIST GOES TO THE MOVIES — PART 1

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miller Auditorium has announced two shows going on sale on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. From the writer of The Piano Lesson, Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, comes August Wilson's Two Trains Running on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Performing on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies — Part 1 features an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right. Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com 24/7.

Patrons can also buy tickets at Miller's Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300.

The Acting Company: August Wilson's Two Trains Running Two Trains Running tells the story of Memphis Lee, a diner owner in a historically black neighborhood in Pittsburgh at the height of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, who must decide if he should allow the government to take over his building or sell the property to a ruthless businessman.

Full of vivid characters, joy, hope, love and perseverance, this Tony-nominated play celebrates the spirit, laughter, heart and resilience of the people who make our country great, even when faced with overwhelming odds. Coming to Kalamazoo on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.

This show is presented in partnership with the Black Arts & Cultural Center of Kalamazoo.

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies — Part 1 Born and raised in New York City, Tyson was educated in public schools through his graduation from the Bronx High School of Science. Tyson went on to earn his BA in Physics from Harvard and his PhD in Astrophysics from Columbia.

In 2017, Tyson published Astrophysics for People in A Hurry, which was a domestic and international bestseller. This adorably readable book is an introduction to all that you've read and heard about that's making news in the universe — consummated, in one place, succinctly presented, for people in a hurry.

The show, Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies — Part 1, incorporates the latest films as well as some classics that you may not have known had any science in them at all! From Star Wars to Frozen to Armageddon, to Titanic to The Martian, you're sure to learn something new about the movies you love. Coming to Kalamazoo on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.

