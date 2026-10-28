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Midland Center for the Arts, Live Oak to Open New Café

The café will operate daily with extended hours during select performances and events.

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Midland Center for the Arts, Live Oak to Open New Café

Midland Center for the Arts and Live Oak are bringing a new café experience to Midland Center, creating an everyday gathering space designed to connect coffee, creativity and community.

Center Live Oak will operate as a regular coffee shop inside Midland Center, welcoming guests right next to the Center's Ticket Office. Live Oak plans for daily hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with services extending for select performances and events.

The café will offer a selection of Live Oak favorites including coffee, tea and pastries. Plans include advance mobile ordering for select events, allowing guests to order before a performance and have drinks ready for pickup during intermission. The collaboration creates opportunities to engage Live Oak with Midland Center programming through special offerings and other creative experiences throughout the season.

Center Live Oak will officially open on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Additional details about the café and its offerings will be shared in the coming weeks.

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