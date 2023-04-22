Midland Center For The Arts 2023/24 Season to Include MEAN GIRLS, COME FROM AWAY, and More

Midland Center for the Arts has announced its 2023/24 season. Featuring a lineup of captivating performances from Broadway hits and symphonic classics to cutting-edge contemporary dance and global music, the Center is looking forward to welcoming audiences to a Spectacular Season.

"There's something in this season for everyone to enjoy, and I hope patrons will be as excited about the art and artists joining us as I am," said Jon Loos, President and CEO of Midland Center for the Arts. "This season has comedies full of side-splitting humor, dance from leading choreographers, enthralling music, high-energy Broadway performances, intimate dramas, and more. We are proud to continue our tradition of providing world-class entertainment to the Great Lakes Bay region."

The Broadway & Beyond series brings some of the biggest names in theatre to the Center, kicking off with the magical wonder, Cirque Dreams Holidaze to start the holiday season; Tina Fey's hilariously 'fetch' hit Broadway blockbuster Mean Girls, adapted from the iconic 2004 film; a new Broadway tour of the sensational family-friendly classic, Annie; the heartwarming and uplifting musical, Come From Away, telling the true story of how a small town in Newfoundland opened its doors to stranded passengers when the world stopped on 9/11; and Broadway's longest-running revival returns with the shimmy-shaking Chicago.

The Midland Symphony Orchestra will open the season with Spooky Symphony, in which theremin virtuoso Rob Schwimmer performs selections from classic Hitchcock film scores and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique; followed by Postcards, featuring bassist Kebra-Seyoun Charles performing picturesque works from around the world including Gershwin and Sibelius; the annual Holiday Pops will welcome Broadway star of Six and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Abby Mueller, for a night of festive favorites; a multi-media marvel on stage will follow in Wonders of Nature, with Estacio's Aurora Triptych performed over breathtaking film of the Aurora Borealis from Dr. José Francisco Salgado; and concluding with These Women's Works, when piano virtuoso Wynona Wang joins the Center to honor the works of Lili Boulanger, Clara Schumann, and Amy Beach.

Center Stage Theatre produces some of the most thrilling community theatre in the Great Lakes Bay region. They will begin their season with the regional premiere of the hilarious hit musical The Prom on the outdoor summer stage; followed by the provocative and gripping Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Doubt: A Parable; then the classic holiday musical, Irving Berlin's White Christmas; with the deliriously funny Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike next spring; and ending the season with the emotional powerhouse Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal.

Our MATRIX:MIDLAND series celebrates the inspiring nexus of science, history, art, and entertainment. Featuring cutting-edge contemporary dance and global music performances, including a celebration of the great American songbook in Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Sing & Swing, featuring Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III; the Wonders of Nature collaboration with Midland Symphony Orchestra; the electrifying breakdancing group, 360 ALLSTARS; and ending the series with captivating storytelling on life's ups and downs in How to Navigate Life with Belle Liang, Ph.D. and Timothy Klein, LCSW.

The newly renamed Windows On Our World series will feature three unique performances that explore culture and perspective, including the virtuoso Afro-Cuban sibling duo, The Gavilán Brothers; the mesmerizing juggling performance, REFLEX; and Beyond Babel, a contemporary dance show that tells a modern-day Romeo and Juliet story through choreography and pop music.

Don't miss a single moment of this Spectacular Season! Subscriptions provide the best seats at the best prices. Subscribers also receive exclusive benefits, including ticket discounts, priority seating before tickets go on sale to the public, and flexibility with their package purchase. Subscriptions to the 2023/24 season will open for new members on May 12. To become a subscriber and ensure that you won't miss any of these incredible performances, visit MidlandCenter.org/Subscribe.

