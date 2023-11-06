MY FAIR LADY, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and ANNIE Go on Sale This Week at Miller Auditorium

Miller Auditorium has announced three shows going on sale. The multiple Tony Award-Winning Lerner & Loewe musical My Fair Lady, the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, and everyone's favorite orphan Annie, all part of Miller's Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series, will be available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Monday through Friday, Noon to 6 p.m. in person or by calling (269) 387-2300.

Based on the George Bernard Shaw play Pygmalion, this timeless classic tells the story of a proper English gentleman who attempts to transform a scruffy, Cockney girl into a proper ‘lady'. Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (Lerner & Lowe's Camelot, Pictures from Home, Fiddler on the Roof), My Fair Lady “positively glows with class, shimmering with confidence and oozing with delight,” (The Stage). Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, The New York Times declared the show “Plush and thrilling! Illuminated with new stars…one of the best musicals of the century.”

The classic score features “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

My Fair Lady will be at Miller Auditorium March 10, 2024.

“This is not your grandmother's ‘Superstar.' Drew McOnie's choreography has the explosive feel of barely contained ecstasy, filled with flailing movements that evoke old-time tent revivals where snake handlers spoke in tongues and miraculously cured the sick. Tom Scutt's smoke-colored costumes give the piece a timeless feel, as does his towering, sleek, steel-and-scaffolding set. Stark and shadowy, lighting designer Lee Curan's work is so rhythmic it almost feels like a part of the orchestra,” (Chicago Sun Times).

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of Jesus Christ Superstar comes to Miller Auditorium Spring 2024. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades.

Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don't Know How to Love Him”, “Gethsemane” and “Superstar”.

Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour will be at Miller Auditorium

March 26 - 27, 2024.

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time returns in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Annie will be at Miller Auditorium May 6, 2024.

More information on these exciting shows as well as all the shows at Miller Auditorium this spring are available online at millerauditorium.com or by calling (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2253 for group discount information.