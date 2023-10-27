MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Comes to Avon Players This Holiday Season

Theatergoers can check one thing off their holiday wish list: an enchanting live performance suitable for all ages as Avon Players presents Miracle on 34th Street running November 24-December 9.

Doris (Patty Hegel), a desperate event coordinator, hires a last-minute replacement who calls himself Kris Kringle (Chris Stepnitz) to play Macy’s Santa and inadvertently unleashes a flurry of holiday magic that changes the world for her, her daughter, and the retail community of midcentury Manhattan. Kris’s unconventional methods include refusing to push overstocked toys and even referring customers to competing stores! Doris’s daughter, Susan (Moxie Dubuc), is among those who are enchanted by Kris’s approach to playing Santa. An extremely no-nonsense parent, Doris has raised Susan not to believe in anything fanciful. However, when Doris’s neighbor, affable attorney Fred (Peter Buccilli), takes Susan to see Kris, the young girl begins to believe that he is no ordinary store Santa. Despite the positive publicity and goodwill that Kris has generated for the store, his claims that he is the real Santa Claus cause certain cynics within Macy’s ranks to see him as deluded and dangerous, resulting in a hearing to determine Kris’s competency. Is there enough Christmas spirit in this bustling metropolis to overcome the skepticism and judgment that surrounds Kris?

Miracle on 34th Street is based on the cinematic classic starring Maureen O’ Hara (The Quiet Man, The Parent Trap) and Natalie Wood (Rebel Without a Cause, West Side Story). The 1947 film was written and directed by George Seaton based on a story by Valentine Davies. Both Seaton and Davies received Academy Awards for writing for the film. Miracle on 34th Street was warmly received by moviegoers and critics alike. Bosley Crowther of The New York Times said "For all those blasé skeptics who do not believe in Santa Claus—and likewise for all those natives who have grown cynical about New York—but most especially for all those patrons who have grown weary of the monotonies of the screen, let us heartily recommend the Roxy's new picture, Miracle on 34th Street. As a matter of fact, let's go further: let's catch its spirit and heartily proclaim that it is the freshest little picture in a long time, and maybe even the best comedy of this year."

Director Matt Cason believes Miracle on 34th Street is the perfect way for audience members to revitalize their holiday spirit as working on the production has renewed his. “It was always my favorite time of year growing up, but it has taken on a different tone since my mom passed away some years ago. I know I’m not alone in that,” Cason said. The play’s uplifting story will be punctuated by seasonal tunes from a live quartet of carolers to maximize the Christmas cheer. “We’ve experienced our own Christmas miracle in the form of our cast members’ various special skills and experiences that they bring to the stage,” Cason said. In addition to singing and acting, other gifts that Cason cites the performers bringing to the production include dance, choreography, foreign language skills, cheerleading, and sign language skills.

