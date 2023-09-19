Local Theatre Groups Unite To Welcome Little Amal To Detroit

Little Amal - whose name means 'hope' in Arabic - is a 12-foot puppet of a refugee Syrian child who has traveled over 6,000 miles to 15 countries. Beginning on Sept 7th, Amal is journeying 6,000 miles across the United States in one of the largest free public festivals ever created.

Along the way, Amal will visit Southwest Detroit on Wednesday, September 27th at 4 pm for an outdoor performance and brief walk, beginning at the Bagley Pedestrian Bridge in Mexicantown and ending in a celebration of chosen families at Matrix Theatre Company.

This event, "Take a Seat," is a partnership between local theatre organizations, including Sofa Stories Detroit, Detroit Public Theatre, and Matrix Theatre Company. A brief description of the event is included below:

As Amal walks through Mexicantown, she discovers the memories of warm family gatherings and longs to find a family of her own. When she is embraced by a chosen family, she learns that families can take many different forms.

Immediately following the event, Matrix Theatre Company will host a Block Party and Resource Fair featuring local non-profit and arts organizations. The Block party will take place in the park on the corner of St. Anne and Bagley Street, next to Matrix Theatre Company.

Amal Walks Across America is produced by The Walk Productions in association with Handspring Puppet Company. Learn more at: https://walkwithamal.org/events/take-a-seat/

About Sofa Stories Detroit: Sofa Stories is an ongoing project of Every Soul Arts, a collective of artists, care providers, housing activists, and people with lived experience of homelessness who believe every person deserves access to safe and affordable housing and opportunities to explore and celebrate their creativity. Learn more at www.sofastoriesdetroit.com

About Detroit Public Theatre: Detroit Public Theatre produces nationally recognized plays and programs with world-class writers, directors, actors, and designers in the heart of Detroit's thriving cultural district. DPT creates bold, relevant work that illuminates the thrills, joys, and challenges of our shared human experience. Learn more at www.detroitpublictheatre.org

About Matrix Theatre Company: Matrix Theatre Company's mission is to build community, improve lives, and foster social justice, Matrix Theatre Company teaches, creates, and shares theatre as an instrument of transformation. Learn more at www.matrixtheatre.org