LeAnn Rimes Brings Decades Of Hits To Flint

LeAnn Rimes will be making a stop at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint with her The Story…So Far Tour at 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Rimes is an international, multi-platinum singer who got her start in country music but also crossed over into gospel, pop and rock. At 14, Rimes won best new artist, making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award. At 15, she became the first country artist to win artist of the year at the Billboard Music Awards. Altogether, Rimes has won two Grammys, 12 Billboard Music Awards and several honors from the country music industry.

Out of the 63 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, Rimes' ballad “How Do I Live” holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and currently ranks #6 on Billboard's Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs list. Fifteen of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including “Can't Fight the Moonlight,” which went #1 in 11 countries.

Her career has seen a resurgence in the last two years with a new album (God's Work) and an award-winning iHeartRadio mental health and wholeness podcast, Wholly Human. Passionate about using her voice to help heal the world, Rimes was also honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for her more than 20 years of support of equal rights, and the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy.

“The community has the opportunity to see one of the most accomplished and beloved performers and humanitarians of the past few decades,” said FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine. “She has shared her talents from the tender young age of 14. She's playing a wide variety of her music, so whether you like her country songs or her pop hits, you'll be thrilled you came to this exciting show.”

Tickets are available at Click Here, 810-237-7333 or at a FIM Ticket Center box office at either FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.