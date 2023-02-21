Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW is Celebrating One Year at Planet Ant

The performance is on Friday, February 24th. 

Feb. 21, 2023  
LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW is Celebrating One Year at Planet Ant

Planet Ant Theatre Presents an evening of burlesque, cabaret, and variety in Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza on Friday, February 24th.

Detroit's Golden Girl and local burlesque icon, Lilith Van Tal is back to kick off a whole new year with a cast of the finest performers around who will perform aerial, drag, comedy, song, and burlesque. As the only show of its kind in the Detroit area, Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show is celebrating its first anniversary in style.

Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza features the talents of Johanna Medranda, Sweet Handsome Two Heart, Tommy Gun, Josephine Shaker, and Veronica Lockhart, and is hosted by the Golden Girl herself, Lilith Von Tal.

VIP ticket holders will receive party favors to make the night extra special, but at Lilith's party, no one leaves empty-handed! She's got some pretty sweet surprises planned. Come celebrate a whole year of getting down and dirty and cheers to the shows ahead!




The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Photo
The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
The Encore Musical Theatre Company, southeast Michigan's premiere professional musical theatre, has announced their upcoming production of Once on This Island.
Anna Ishida To Headline Midwest Premiere Of THE FOURTH MESSENGER At Remote Theater Photo
Anna Ishida To Headline Midwest Premiere Of THE FOURTH MESSENGER At Remote Theater
Remote Theater, an award-winning online theater company born of the pandemic, has announced that Bay Area and NYC actress Anna Ishida will play the role of modern-day Buddha Mama Sid in the Midwest concert premiere of THE FOURTH MESSENGER.
#BlkBroadwayGR Social Mixer Event to Take Place at S2S Studios Photo
#BlkBroadwayGR Social Mixer Event to Take Place at S2S Studios
BAM TALENT, West Michigan's newest theatrical organization will present their first major social event through their Premium Special Events Department, BAM Presents: #BLKBROADWAYGR. This social mixer event featuring Black Theatrical artists from.
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents THE JUNGLE BOOK Next Month Photo
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents THE JUNGLE BOOK Next Month
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre presents The Jungle Book running March 2–5 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

More Hot Stories For You


The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLANDThe Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
February 20, 2023

The Encore Musical Theatre Company, southeast Michigan's premiere professional musical theatre, has announced their upcoming production of Once on This Island.
Anna Ishida To Headline Midwest Premiere Of THE FOURTH MESSENGER At Remote TheaterAnna Ishida To Headline Midwest Premiere Of THE FOURTH MESSENGER At Remote Theater
February 20, 2023

Remote Theater, an award-winning online theater company born of the pandemic, has announced that Bay Area and NYC actress Anna Ishida will play the role of modern-day Buddha Mama Sid in the Midwest concert premiere of THE FOURTH MESSENGER.
#BlkBroadwayGR Social Mixer Event to Take Place at S2S Studios#BlkBroadwayGR Social Mixer Event to Take Place at S2S Studios
February 20, 2023

BAM TALENT, West Michigan's newest theatrical organization will present their first major social event through their Premium Special Events Department, BAM Presents: #BLKBROADWAYGR. This social mixer event featuring Black Theatrical artists from.
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents THE JUNGLE BOOK Next MonthStagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents THE JUNGLE BOOK Next Month
February 20, 2023

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre presents The Jungle Book running March 2–5 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.
Birmingham Village Players Presents LEND ME A TENOR, Madcap Comedy At Its FinestBirmingham Village Players Presents LEND ME A TENOR, Madcap Comedy At Its Finest
February 16, 2023

Looking for a good laugh? You'll find plenty of them when you see Lend Me a Tenor, Birmingham Village Player's (BVP) zany comedy, opening March 10th.
share