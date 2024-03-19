Kalamazoo Symphony Will Perform World Premiere Of New Work By Branford Marsalis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The conclusion of three-time GRAMMY award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis' three-year residency with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will culminate in the world premiere of "Kalamazoo Suite," a work written by Marsalis and commissioned by the Symphony.

"Kalamazoo Suite" will premiere on March 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University. The piece is in four movements and draws inspiration from jazz and dance.

THE RESIDENCY

In the summer of 2021, Branford Marsalis performed in Kalamazoo for a Symphony summer performance at the Gilmore Car Museum, starting a multi-year residency project.

The three-year residency introduced Marsalis to the Kalamazoo community through performances and outreach activities. It aimed to create and foster meaningful partnerships between artists and educators, within schools, libraries, colleges, museums, and community centers in the greater southern Michigan area.

The KSO residency centered around two major events:

· The creation of a new Musical Storybook (a children's story accompanied by live music), titled "Jammin' In Kalamazoo," written in partnership with author and Kalamazoo native Sonya Bernard-Hollins, premiered on September 19, 2023. A publication of the book and an audio recording shared with Kalamazoo educators will follow;

· The world premiere of a commissioned work for orchestra, "Kalamazoo Suite," by the Kalamazoo Symphony, conducted by Music Director Julian Kuerti on March 23, 2024.

KALAMAZOO SUITE

Marsalis' residency with the Kalamazoo Symphony concludes on March 23 with the world premiere of a 20-minute commissioned piece for orchestra, written by Marsalis and conducted by KSO Music Director Julian Kuerti. "Kalamazoo Suite" is a four-movement work that draws inspiration from jazz and dance.

Program Notes for "Kalamazoo Suite" can be viewed here: https://www.kalamazoosymphony.com/about-us/kso-news/world-premiere-kalamazoo

"The Kalamazoo Symphony is committed to creating unforgettable musical experiences that reflect Kalamazoo's vibrant arts and cultural community," says Symphony Executive Director Jessica Mallow Gulley. "We are thrilled to have world-renowned musician Branford Marsalis join us here in Kalamazoo for the world premiere of his new work, 'Kalamazoo Suite,' a reflection of this commitment. We are proud to bring some of the best artists in the world to our stages to share their talents with our community."

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra would like to thank the following sponsors: This residency and its projects are underwritten by the John Stites Jazz Awards, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Christopher and Margo Light New Music Fund.

CONCERT & TICKET INFORMATION

Marsalis' commission will have its premiere with the Kalamazoo Symphony on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University.

In addition to the world premiere of Marsalis' work, "Kalamazoo Suite," the program will also include Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, performed by pianist and Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Yekwon Sunwoo, and Dmitri Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony.

Concert tickets are available through the Epic Center's Community Box Office by calling 269.250.6984 or at https://www.kalamazoosymphony.com/concerts-tickets.

ABOUT Branford Marsalis

New Orleans-born Branford Marsalis is a saxophonist, band leader, featured classical soloist, and a film and Broadway composer. He has become a multi-award-winning artist with three Grammys and a citation by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master. Mr. Marsalis is increasingly sought after as a featured soloist with such acclaimed orchestras as the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics, and the Chicago, Detroit, North Carolina, and Düsseldorf Symphonies, with a repertoire that includes compositions by Debussy, Glazunov, Ibert, Mahler, Milhaud, Rorem, Vaughn Williams, and John Williams. He has toured with chamber orchestras such as the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, and City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong. Even as he tours the world as a featured classical soloist, Mr. Marsalis continues to perform with The Branford Marsalis Quartet, which he formed in 1986. His work on Broadway has garnered a Drama Desk Award and Tony nominations. As a composer for film and television, his screen credits include original music composed for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, Rustin starring Colman Domingo, and the EMMY nominated Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.

ABOUT KALAMAZOO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

For over a century, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestras has been sharing lifelong musical experiences and learning throughout our community. The KSO actively collaborates with other Kalamazoo area organizations to inspire, care for, educate, and connect people through the arts. As the state's third-largest orchestra, in Michigan's sixth-largest metropolitan area, the KSO serves the community with a professional roster of more than 80 musicians and a dedicated staff through exceptional symphonic music, world-class guest artists, and a vibrant educational program.

The KSO receives significant support from the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation, the Kalamazoo Community Foundation, and is supported by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council. Recognitions, awards, and grants include a major Ford Foundation grant to establish an innovative Artists in Residence program and recognition from Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute. The KSO also receives generous support from other local, state, and national foundations and private and corporate support.