JINGLE BABS Comes to The Ringwald Theatre This Holiday Season

The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations in Ferndale will premiere its newest holiday concoction Jingle Babs by Vince Kelley.

It’s 1967, and capitalizing on the success of her holiday album, Barbra Streisand is set to host her first Christmas special, Jingle Babs, live on TV! The only problem is that New York City is hit with a massive blizzard that keeps her guest stars from making it to the studio. The assembled staff band together with Barbra to ensure that the show will go on as planned (and hope for a Christmas miracle in the process)!

In addition to the hijinks on stage, at every performance, a different guest star will arrive at the last minute. The guest star will be a local actor portraying a famous celebrity of the time. The cast will not know who this will be until they walk on stage during the performance. Hilarity is sure to ensue as everyone must roll with the arrival, keeping the show going as best they can.

Jingle Babs is directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck and assistant directed by Joe Bailey. The cast is Katie Akers, Melissa Beckwith, Miles Bond, Kevin T. Keller, Joel Mitchell, and stars Richard Payton as Barbra Streisand.

Set design is by Asia Hicks and Sean Sullivan, lighting and sound design by Brandy Joe Plambeck, and costumes are by Vince Kelley and Rachael Parrot. Harry Totten will serve as Stage Manager.

Tickets for Jingle Babs are $25 for performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and $15 on Mondays. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald is cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.



The Ringwald opened 16 years ago on May 11, 2007, with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit’s theatre community. Past highlights include The Inheritance, Misery, Puffs, Head Over Heels, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.