JINGLE BABS Comes to The Ringwald Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances run December 1-18, 2023.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

New Musical MARIAN Holds Residency at The University of Michigan This Month Photo 1 New Musical MARIAN Holds Residency at The University of Michigan This Month
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

JINGLE BABS Comes to The Ringwald Theatre This Holiday Season

The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations in Ferndale will premiere its newest holiday concoction Jingle Babs by Vince Kelley.

It’s 1967, and capitalizing on the success of her holiday album, Barbra Streisand is set to host her first Christmas special, Jingle Babs, live on TV! The only problem is that New York City is hit with a massive blizzard that keeps her guest stars from making it to the studio. The assembled staff band together with Barbra to ensure that the show will go on as planned (and hope for a Christmas miracle in the process)!

In addition to the hijinks on stage, at every performance, a different guest star will arrive at the last minute. The guest star will be a local actor portraying a famous celebrity of the time. The cast will not know who this will be until they walk on stage during the performance. Hilarity is sure to ensue as everyone must roll with the arrival, keeping the show going as best they can.

Jingle Babs is directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck and assistant directed by Joe Bailey. The cast is Katie Akers, Melissa Beckwith, Miles Bond, Kevin T. Keller, Joel Mitchell, and stars Richard Payton as Barbra Streisand.

Set design is by Asia Hicks and Sean Sullivan, lighting and sound design by Brandy Joe Plambeck, and costumes are by Vince Kelley and Rachael Parrot. Harry Totten will serve as Stage Manager.

Tickets for Jingle Babs are $25 for performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and $15 on Mondays. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald is cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.
    

The Ringwald opened 16 years ago on May 11, 2007, with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit’s theatre community. Past highlights include The Inheritance, Misery, Puffs, Head Over Heels, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December Photo
A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December

The Farmington Players Barn is serving up holiday cheer this season with A Nice Family Christmas, by Phil Olson.  The comedy opens Friday, December 1st in Farmington Hills, and promises to be a fun evening for families and friends.  

2
The Paul Keller Ensemble Comes to Stagecrafters for a One-Night Concert Photo
The Paul Keller Ensemble Comes to Stagecrafters for a One-Night Concert

 Stagecrafters Presents A Jazzy Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

3
Apollos Fire Plays WASSAIL! an Irish-Appalachian Christmas at Seligman Performing Arts Cen Photo
Apollo's Fire Plays WASSAIL! an Irish-Appalachian Christmas at Seligman Performing Arts Center in December

Cleveland's internationally renowned Baroque chamber orchestra, Apollo's Fire, makes its Detroit debut with one of its most innovative and creative programs.

4
Photos: JIM HENSONS EMMET OTTERS JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS At Studebaker Theater  Photo
Photos: JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS At Studebaker Theater 

The live theatrical adaptation of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas” opens in Chicago on November 20, 2023 and plays through December 31, 2023, at the Studebaker Theater at the historic Fine Arts Building. See photos from the production below!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Michigan A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)Tracker
Disney's Frozen in Michigan Disney's Frozen
Detroit Opera House (11/29-12/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Michigan Jesus Christ Superstar
Miller Auditorium (3/26-3/27)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Michigan Mrs. Doubtfire
Fisher Theatre (11/14-11/26)
A Magical Cirque Christmas in Michigan A Magical Cirque Christmas
Miller Auditorium (12/06-12/07)
Native Gardens in Michigan Native Gardens
Meadow Brook Theatre (3/20-4/14)
Talley's Folly by Lanford Wilson in Michigan Talley's Folly by Lanford Wilson
The Inspired Acting Company (12/01-12/17)
Father of the Bride in Michigan Father of the Bride
Meadow Brook Theatre (1/10-2/04)
Dinosaur World Live in Michigan Dinosaur World Live
Miller Auditorium (4/20-4/20)
I'm Not Rappaport in Michigan I'm Not Rappaport
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (4/11-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You