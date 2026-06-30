PRESTO CHANGE-O! to Make World Premiere With Rosedale Community Players

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Rosedale Community Players, in collaboration with Secondhand Rose Players, proudly presents the world premiere of "Presto Change-O!", a laugh-out-loud comedy by Michigan playwright P.S. Drake. Filled with outrageous characters, rapid-fire comedy, and unexpected twists, the production opens Friday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 19.

Set in a not-so-ordinary Italian restaurant, Presto Change-O! follows Abracadabra Dan, a third-rate magician who has quite literally lost his magic. Hoping to revive his career, Dan enters a magic competition, only to find himself caught between rival illusionists, colorful mobsters, an overly determined health inspector, and one increasingly disastrous evening where nothing goes according to plan.

“The first month (of rehearsal) was really just kind of a workshop,” says director Bonnie Holmes Phair. “Taking advantage of improv and… allowing the actors to find their way into some of the depth of these characters.”

Playwright P.S. Drake, whose work has entertained audiences throughout Michigan, blends physical comedy, clever dialogue, and larger-than-life characters into a theatrical experience that keeps audiences laughing from beginning to end. Being able to work closely with the playwright has created such a collaborative experience.

“I want people to laugh until they cry,” says Drake about this production.

The production features an energetic cast of local performers, including Russ Schwartz as Abracadabra Dan, Jenna Kellie Pittman as Blair Harrington, Liz Tumminello as Cindy, Alexandra LaCombe as Helen Rigatoni, Tim Murray as Johnny Rigatoni, Michael Phair as Angelo Rigatoni, and Tiaja Sabrie as Maureen.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, July 12 at 2:00 p.m.; Thursday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances feature general admission seating. Tickets are available through the Rosedale Community Players online box office.

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