Interview: Ethan Badders of ESCAPE TO MARGARETAVILLE at Cornwell's Dinner Theatre, Turkeyville, USA

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Escape to Margaretaville, opening next week in Marshal, Michigan, July 9th-August 22nd, 2026, at Cornwell’s Turkeyville for a multi-week engagement. On a small island in the Caribbean, vacationers and the laid-back staff of the Margaritaville bar flirt, unwind, and sip drinks under the sun. When an ambitious tourist named Rachel arrives with her friend Tammy for a much-needed vacation, she finds an unexpected romance with Tully, the island bartender and musician. As paradise collides with real life, both are faced with deciding what they want beyond the sandy beaches of Margaritaville. This tropical romantic comedy has plenty to laugh at and a sweet love story – all underscored by Jimmy Buffett’s classic tunes, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse, Shameless), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for!

Broadway World was fortunate to interview Ethan Badders, who plays Brick, ahead of the show’s opening night!

Broadway World Michigan (BWW): Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and then your theatre career as an introduction?

Ethan Badders: Hey there! I’m Ethan, and I am an actor who is originally from Kansas! I come from a large family, and I originally went to school for education. I was lucky enough to be in the national tours of The Magic School Bus & Click Clack Moo with TheaterworksUSA, and perform Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 in a show called In Harmony that was originally a part of the NYC Fringe Festival. Other credits include Tuck Everlasting (Great Plains Theatre) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Cornwell’s).

BWW: How would you describe your character, Brick?

Ethan: Brick is the bartender of the island’s bar and Tully’s best friend. I think Brick is a goofy guy with a big heart. He always means well and has an earnestness about him.

BWW: Who do you think Brick is?

Ethan: I think Brick is the ultimate “wing man” and loyal golden retriever to anyone he deeply cares about. He isn’t the brightest crayon in the box, but he makes up for it with his pureness.

BWW: Did you do any special preparation for your role?

Ethan: We only have two weeks of rehearsal before we open the show, so I always like to learn as much of the lines and music as I can so I can focus on blocking and choreography once I’m at the theatre!

BWW: Do you see any similarities between Brick and yourself?

Ethan: I definitely see similarities between Brick and myself. I’m a total goofball in real life, and I love to be silly. I’m also a fiercely loyal person to the people that I love! I think this is great casting for me, honestly.

BWW: Do you have special pre-show or post-show rituals that you do?

Ethan: Before the show, I love to listen to music and talk to my friends! It’s best for me to stay relaxed before the show so I don’t get too nervous! Right before I go on stage, I take a moment of gratitude and thank God for the opportunity to perform for a living. I remember how lucky I am and how fun it is to get to do what I do!

BWW: How would you describe Escape to Margaritaville in your own words?

Ethan: Margaritaville is a PARTY! Good vibes, good drinks, fun jokes. This is a lighthearted comedy that will sneak up behind you and evoke tons of emotions! This is the perfect story to showcase some of the best of Jimmy Buffett’s music.

BWW: What was your introduction to Escape to Margaritaville?

Ethan: My introduction to Escape to Margaritaville was actually this contract! I hadn’t really heard anything about the show, and when I got the offer, I looked closer into the show and thought it was really fun!

BWW: Do you have a favorite moment, line, and/or song in the show?

Ethan: My favorite moment is definitely getting to share the stage with my partner, Lauren Quigley! It’s so fun to be dating and also get to fall in love on stage!

BWW: What makes Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre’s production of Escape to Margaritaville special?

Ethan: This production of Escape to Margaritaville is special because a lot of us have already worked together in previous contracts! I think that will really help with our chemistry as a group, and the love we have for one another will be palpable while watching the show!

BWW: What makes Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre’s interpretation of Escape to Margaritaville unique?

This specific production is unique because the dinner theatre has themed drinks (margaritas) for audience members to sip on while watching the show! Now the audience will feel like they are at Margaritaville with the cast!

BWW: I heard Lauren Quigley (Tammy) and you are actually a couple in real life and are currently on tour together. Tell us about that!

Of course! So Lauren and I started dating after doing our second contract together. Since then, we’ve been trying our best to book work together so we can be together while we perform! We were long-distance for about 6 months before booking our current tour and Margaritaville, so we are really grateful for the opportunity to perform together. I feel really lucky that I get to have my best pal with me while we both pursue our dreams!

BWW: If given the chance to see something else or (show), why should people come see

Ethan: Escape to Margaritaville? (Yes, this question and the above are different if you think about them.)

People should see this instead of something else because Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre is an experience. Cornwell’s is connected to a beautiful campsite featuring tons of amenities, including: a playground and pond, a tetherball, a swimming pool, there is a wild flock of turkeys roaming the campgrounds, there are cows, horses, and donkeys to see, and an outdoor cat (Izzy). And that’s not mentioning the delicious food they offer, the fresh ice cream and bakery and delicious sandwiches. If you come to the show on a weekend, there’s a good chance there will be a bunch of vendors outside of the theatre selling homemade art, collectibles, and thrifted merchandise. Coming to see a show at Cornwells is so much more than just a show. It’s an experience.

BWW: Why should people come see Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre’s production of Escape to Margaritaville?

Ethan: People should come see this show because they will have a lot of fun! The audience will see how much fun we have as a group, and that will rub off on them!

BWW: What would you say to someone with no prior knowledge of the Escape to Margaritaville to get them to see the production?

I would tell them that it’s a silly musical that has love stories, a lot of jokes, and all of the music is Jimmy Buffett music!

BWW: Do you have a personal social media contact you want listed for the readers?

Ethan: Instagram: @ethanbadders

Come see Ethan and all the wonderful cast of Escape To Margaritaville, July 9th-August 22nd, 2026, at Cornwell’s Turkeyville Dinner Theatre, as part of the 2026 season! Ticket and show information can be found at https://turkeyville.com/dinner-theater/

Connect with Cornwell Theatre for complete info on its 2026 season at www.turkeyville.com/dinner-theater/, on Instagram at @cornwellsturkeyvilleusa/, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CornwellsTurkeyville/