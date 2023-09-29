Hart Entertainment to Present ONE SLEEPY NIGHT - DETROIT in December

Don Hart, Artistic Director & Lead Producer of Hart Entertainment L3C, will bring back his Christmas story 10 years later - with a few distinctive differences this time around. In 2013, Hart Entertainment produced a version of this story under the name One Sleepy Night to an Ann Arbor audience. Now, in 2023, One Sleepy Night - Detroit will make its theatrical debut with an emphasis on what makes Detroit so special - the people, the culture, and the resilient hope and love that we share with one another.

Musical director and co-composer, Red Campbell, and Director, John Sloan III, will lead in bringing this performance to life.

The story centers around Grandpa Benny Wilson, a retiree struggling with his life and his wife, LaToya, who discovers their granddaughter, Shantelle, doesn't know the story of Christmas. Through the magic of his telescope, the characters in this modern-day story become figures in the ancient story. Grandpa Benny becomes Kaspar, the head Wise Man. Grandma LaToya becomes Mrs. K. And Shantelle becomes the Boss Shepherd of her three older brothers.

Through a series of mishaps, all roads eventually lead to Bethlehem where a glorious discovery is made at the manger. The scene changes back to the modern story where insights from the ancient journey-and in a check-out line-reunite Benny and LaToya and with them the whole family in joy and love all late One Sleepy Night.

Kenny Watson, plays the Angel of the Lord, Gerard Brooks, Grandpa Benny Wilson, Val Ward as Grandma LaToya and Kristian Fountain as Mary.

This musical will premiere at prominent Detroit locations including Detroit's Garden Theater on December 6-9 and the Music Hall on December 15, 2023. It will feature 16 original songs, a 20-person cast, and an incredibly talented choir as well as dynamic choreography.

One Sleepy Night - Detroit will provide a wonder-filled evening of Christmas joy and entertainment whether you are seeking an inspiring event to attend with your children, an incredible night of music, or a reminder of what it means to believe. One Sleepy Night - Detroit will be the perfect Christmas experience for you.

Tickets are on sale now at the link below.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate this holiday season - the Detroit way, with One Sleepy Night - Detroit. We can't wait to see you this December for a Christmas musical experience like no other. It will be GLORIOUS!

One Sleepy Night - Detroit is an initiative of Hart Entertainment L3C. Carol Hart is Executive Producer of One Sleepy Night - Detroit; R. Tyrone Kelsey, Managing Producer; Pastor James C. Jones, Co-producer, Church Engagement; Khary Frazier, Co-Producer, Community Engagement.