HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre

Performances run March 22 through April 16, 2023.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Harry Townsend likes his life just the way it is and doesn't see any need for things to change. When his son, Alan, comes to visit, that's all he seems to want to do. Harry Townsend's Last Stand explores the relationship between father and son, displaying the complexities of family life with wit and wisdom to make the audience feel that they're part of the relationship.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand, written by George Eastman, runs from March 22 through April 16, 2023, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills.

"Harry and Alan are a father and son who are learning how to be family again," says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. "There's a conflict that arises between the two men, and we watch them struggle to come to terms with what their roles within the family are. I think our audience members will identify with one, or possibly both, of these men. It's a drama, but like within most families, there are also laughs along the way."

Mark Rademacher plays Harry Townsend, and Craig Bentley is Alan Townsend.


Harry Townsend's Last Stand is directed by Travis W. Walter. Scenic design is by Brian Kessler, costume design by Liz Goodall, lighting design by Brian Debs, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager and Stacy White is the assistance stage manager.


Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.



Today, GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter announces the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 with a stop in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, May 18.
The Sauk is one of two theatres that will compete in the Michigan AACTFest on Saturday, March 18.
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, is pleased to announce a lottery ticket policy for the Detroit engagement playing at the Fisher Theatre March 14 - 19. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each. 
The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, has announced plans for their ninth annual 'Plays-in-Development.'

